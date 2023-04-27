Short-Term Energy Outlook, April 2023

Athitat Shinagowin

The EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) was released in early April. In this post, I try to estimate Non-OPEC crude plus condensate (C+C) output for 19 individual Non-OPEC producers using the EIA’s international data and STEO estimates for total liquids. I also estimate OPEC C+C output using the STEO crude-only estimate for OPEC along with international data and the combined output of the rest of Non-OPEC producers. All the results are added to get an estimate of World output. In all charts that follow the data after December 2022 is the STEO projection of future output for the next 2 years. The blue line with markers is monthly data and the thin red line is the centered twelve-month average (CTMA). Non-OPEC C+C output at the World C+C peak in August 2018 was 49651 kb/d. The projected peak in Non-OPEC output is 51873 for July 2024. Other points indicated on the chart are CTMA values.

The green line is the OLS trend for Jan 2023 to Dec 2024 data (green x on chart), annual C+C output increases at 674 kb/d. The chart below shows the relative output for the 19 individual nations and the rest of Non-OPEC.

For OPEC, the EIA expects C+C output increases at an annual rate of 578 kb/d over the Jan 2023 to Dec 2024 period based on the OLS trend over that period. OPEC C+C CTMA output was 33357 kb/d at the August 2018 World C+C CTMA peak and is projected to be 31187 kb/d for the CTMA in July 2024 (2170 kb/d less than in August 2018). Note also that for Non-OPEC C+C output the July 2024 CTMA was 2222 kb/d higher than in August 2018. The OPEC estimate uses the ratio of OPEC crude output over the Jan 2022 to Dec 2022 period (from STEO report) to the OPEC C+C output (from EIA international data) over the same period and assumes this remains the correct ratio over Jan 2023 to Dec 2024 period. The ratio is 90.01% for OPEC crude to OPEC C+C. In all charts with C+C data in this post, the data prior to Jan 2023 comes from the EIA’s international energy statistics, the one exception is the chart for the US which uses data from the Petroleum Supply Monthly for dates prior to February 2023.

The April STEO projects that World C+C CTMA will surpass the August 2018 peak by July 2024, though the monthly peak in November 2018 will not be surpassed by December 2024. My expectation is that the EIA is too optimistic in their projected future output and I think the CTMA peak will be breached at least 12 months later than projected in this month’s STEO.

The STEO gives a projection for US C+C output so in this case this is not merely an estimate of the C+C projection (unlike every other chart in this post). The yellow line is the OLS trend for Jan 2023 to December 2024 period, an annual rate of increase of 196 kb/d. This projection seems reasonable.

For Brazil, I used a slightly different method to estimate C+C output than the other nations because it has more variation in liquids output due to seasonality of ethanol production, this is discussed further at the end of the post.

Other Non-OPEC includes all Non-OPEC producers that are not one of the 19 nations presented above, most of the increased output from this group is likely from Guyana which is projected to increase all liquids output by 300 kb/d from Dec 2022 to December 2024.

The chart above gives the percentage of C+C to all liquids for the 12 months from Jan to Dec 2022 for 17 Non-OPEC nations and the Other non-OPEC nations as a group that are not part of the top 19 producers in 2022. Note that the two nations who do not have these ratios presented are the US (where the STEO gives a C+C projection) and Brazil which used a different methodology to estimate C+C output.

I took the Total liquids output of Brazil and subtracted Brazil’s C+C output for Jan 2015 to Dec 2022 and plotted on a chart. The data from Jan 2021 to Dec 2022 had nearly zero trend (no average increase or decrease). I averaged the Jan 2021 and Jan 2022 values to get a January average and did the same for all months from Jan to December, the chart below shows the result.

The Jan value in the chart above was subtracted from the STEO liquids projection for Jan 2023 and Jan 2024, the same was done for all other months from February to December, the result is my estimate of Brazilian C+C output from January 2023 to December 2024.

