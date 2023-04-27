Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.24K Followers

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Tonkin - Managing Director

Simon Jessop - COO

Ryan Gurner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Greene - Credit Suisse

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Northern Star March 2023 Quarterly Results Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Stuart Tonkin, Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Stuart Tonkin

Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. With me is Chief Operating Officer, Simon Jessop; and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Gurner. I'm pleased to present our March quarter results today and reaffirm our group production guidance for FY '23.

During the March quarter, we experienced two key milling challenges at KCGM and at Pogo, which delivered a reduced reduction production result of 363,000 ounces of gold sold at an all-in sustaining cost of AUD 1,813 per ounce. We, therefore, revised our FY '23 unit cost guidance to a range of AUD 1,730 to AUD 1,760 an ounce all-in sustaining costs. These operational setbacks are now behind us and we are well positioned for a strong June quarter, advancing our profitable growth strategy to 2 million ounces per annum.

During the quarter, our teams maintained a sector-leading safety performance with an annual LTIFR of one. We are seeing some easing in staff turnover and skill shortages and therefore, with improved retention can stabilize and improve training competency and safety outcomes.

Our decarbonization efforts continued with design and supply contracts advanced for Jundee's wind, solar and battery project. Simon will speak to the Australian operations, but first to our Pogo operations in Alaska.

At the end

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.