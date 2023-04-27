Bet_Noire

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 11th.

I last covered the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) in mid-2021. In that article, I argued that SVOL was an excessively complicated fund, and one that could potentially post significant losses if volatility were to spike. Since then, the fund has posted reasonably good returns, significantly outperforming most relevant asset classes, including the S&P 500.

SVOL Previous Article

Although SVOL has performed reasonably well, the fund still suffers from the same issues as before: it is excessively complicated, and could suffer significant losses if volatility were to spike. As such, I would not invest in the fund, recent performance notwithstanding.

SVOL - Summary and Explanation

I'll start with a simplified explanation of the fund. I have a longer, more in-depth explanation here.

SVOL is short futures on the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX. The VIX is meant to track market expectations of equity volatility. Volatility tends to spike during downturns, as do VIX futures. For reference, VIX futures were up over 350% in 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent recession.

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, VIX futures are sometimes used as something akin to equity market insurance. As with most insurance products, prices are set up so that the insurance company, or insurance seller, generates long-term profits. Insurance companies would not provide insurance otherwise, and individuals might still buy insurance even if doing so is unlikely to be profitable.

SVOL is short VIX futures which means the fund is, in effect, selling equity insurance. As per the above, doing so is likely to be profitable long-term, as has been the case since the fund's inception.

Data by YCharts Selling insurance is generally profitable, but sometimes disaster strikes, and paying out claims can be incredibly expensive. Sporadic periods of significant, outsized losses are common when selling insurance, and when shorting VIX futures. Remember, these securities spiked over 350% in 1Q2020, imagine the losses short sellers experienced. To continue with the insurance metaphor, selling equity market insurance would obviously have been a terrible move in early 2020, when the pandemic was in full stride. Data by YCharts

Due to the above, straight shorting VIX futures tends to be a terrible long-term trading strategy. It will generally be profitable, but sometimes you'll go bankrupt, several times over.

To remedy these issues, SVOL's short VIX futures position is kept to 20% - 30% of fund assets. Lower position sizes mean lower absolute losses when these occur. At the same time, SVOL buys deeply OTM call options on VIX / VIX futures. The payout profiles of these options are such that profits are quite high if the VIX skyrockets, which is when shorting VIX futures causes significant losses. These options are profitable when VIX is down by a lot, which counteracts the losses from the fund's short VIX futures position. These options are costly, which somewhat reduces the fund's returns.

Due to the above, and in my opinion, SVOL is unlikely to suffer irrecoverable losses, or a total asset wipeout, during a downturn, recession, or period of sharply rising volatility. Significant losses during these are still likely, but I'm expecting something closer to equity market losses than something much worse. As an example, SVOL was down 10.9% during the first two months of 2022, during which the VIX spiked by over 75%. These were hefty losses, but nothing outside of the ordinary, and only a bit higher than those of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

In general terms, I think that SVOL's strategy works. Expected returns are good, as shorting VIX futures is generally profitable. Keeping position sizes small, and buying a few call options on the index, serves to effectively eliminate the possibility of irrecoverable losses too. I expect the fund to deliver positive long-term returns to shareholders, as has been the case since inception. The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception too, although I'm not so confident that this will be the case moving forward.

Data by YCharts

SVOL's strategy seems to work and the fund has outperformed since inception. Although there is a clear investment thesis here, I have two serious misgivings with the fund. Let's have a look at these.

SVOL - Negatives

Risky Holdings and Strategy

SVOL's short VIX futures position remains exceedingly risk and could, potentially, lead to significant losses. Although this has not been the case in the past, the fund has yet to experience a serious volatility spike. Early 2020 was around five times worse than early 2022. Similar situation in 2008. Volmageddon, in early 2018, was worst of all, with several short volatility products down 90% in a single day.

SVOL's strategy is such that the fund will almost certainly not suffer irrecoverable losses during any such scenarios. Still, losses could be quite large, and these could lead to long-term underperformance. There is a risk here, and it is one I would not take.

For what it is worth, the backtest on SVOL's strategy looks fine, but backtests always do.

Complicated Holdings and Strategies

SVOL's strategy and holdings are excessively complicated, complicated enough that gauging the risks and expected returns of the fund is extremely difficult. I've gone over the risks already, so let's focus on the expected returns.

For most asset classes and funds, it is quite simple to have a general idea of the returns one can expect.

I know exactly the returns to expect from a 4w t-bill: their interest rate, which currently stands at 3.92%.

Data by YCharts

I have a reasonably good idea of the returns to expect from a high-yield corporate bond fund. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) sports a yield to maturity of 8.1%, so I expect 8.1%, minus a percentage point of two after accounting for defaults, minus a much greater percentage if a recession hits.

HYG

I have some idea of the returns to expect from equities. U.S. equities have returned around 8.0% - 10.0% for over a century, so something similar to that moving forward makes sense. The S&P 500 sports an earnings yield of 5.6%. Assume earnings growth of 4.0%, half from economic growth and half from inflation, and that means returns of 9.6%. Something along those lines seems reasonable enough.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

I'm not entirely sure what to expect from SVOL, the fund is simply too complex, and with too many moving pieces, for that. I think it should be possible to have some idea of what to expect. You can estimate the carry from a short VIX futures position. You can also estimate the premiums of the fund's other options, as well as the interest from its cash / collateral positions. Add these up and you, maybe, arrive at something like the fund's expected returns. These terms are not constant, but vary according to several factors including the VIX, so you would have to take that into account as well.

SVOL's complexities make it all but impossible for me to have a decent grasp of the fund's expected returns, which makes a bullish rating impossible. For some knowledgeable investors this will not be an issue, but SVOL's holdings are quite complicated, and so I imagine most retail investors will have difficulties analyzing the fund in the required detail. I would never invest in a product I don't fully understand. For me, that includes SVOL, and I imagine the same is true for most readers, although perhaps not all.

Conclusion - Avoid

I would not invest in SVOL due to its excessively complicated, risky, holdings and strategy, recent performance notwithstanding.