I changed my view for Apple (AAPL) from Hold to Sell in April here, as a recession and supply chain fears out of China (alongside escalating tensions with the West over Taiwan's independence) could really dent company profitability by early 2024.

And, I already have a Hold rating on Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), as I highlighted in December here, a function of so-so performance itself during recessions. Berkshire's diversified and conservative operating business setup has typically prevented steep recession losses, but a drop in value/price remains a fair assumption if the U.S. economy slows further in the second half of 2023.

The Apple Stake

When you consider Berkshire's 895 million share Apple stake at the end of December 2022, this single investment position represents about $147 billion in worth at $164 per share today. The sum stands at roughly 15% of total Berkshire assets (using the December balance sheet total) and 21% of the current market cap of the business. So, a large drop in Apple value would definitely be a huge headwind for Berkshire's market price.

I estimate better than one-quarter (25-30%) of Berkshire's stock price gain since 2016 has been attributable to Apple's price rise (when the company began purchasing its stake).

YCharts - Berkshire vs. Apple, Total Returns, Since 2016

However, since January 2021, Apple's sagging performance has actually been a drag on Berkshire. All other variables remaining the same, I estimate a 50% Apple price drop could shave a significant percentage off Berkshire's total value, perhaps to the tune of -10% of the present $491,410 Class A or $320 Class B quotes.

YCharts - Berkshire vs. Apple, Total Returns, Since January 2021

Recession Performance History

Don't kid yourself. If we get a recession, even a mild one in coming months, both Apple and Berkshire will likely decline in price. Using past history as our guide over the last 40+ years, both names experienced share drawdowns during the 1981-82, 1989-90, 2000-01, 2008-09 and 2020 recessions (measured from the official beginning of GDP contraction to a lower price level sometime during the recession). I have drawn below the raw total return performance for each company to review in your research.

YCharts - Berkshire vs. Apple, Total Returns, 1981-82 Recession YCharts - Berkshire vs. Apple, Total Returns, 1989-90 Recession YCharts - Berkshire vs. Apple, Total Returns, 2000-01 Recession YCharts - Berkshire vs. Apple, Total Returns, 2008-09 Recession YCharts - Berkshire vs. Apple, Total Returns, 2020 Recession

Relatively Healthy Charts Today

Do trading chart patterns scream Sell right now for either Berkshire or Apple? The quick answer to that question is No. Berkshire Class A & Class B ownership units, plus Apple in particular do not show any meaningful stress or momentum underperformance to guide us. Each has a neutral to healthy trading momentum setup. The often problem with approaching recessions in blue-chip names is momentum clues of an impending downturn can fail to appear right before the drop.

StockCharts.com - Berkshire Class A, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes StockCharts.com - Berkshire Class B, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes StockCharts.com - Apple, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Final Thoughts

The rearview mirror trading setups for both Apple and Berkshire are not screaming the risk of a recession and the continuation of 2022's bear market is our clearcut future. But, with announced layoffs in the first four months of 2023 running at 4x the rate of 2022, and the Treasury yield curve still wickedly inverted (at spreads around +1.5% higher on the short end of the maturity range vs. the long), while traditional "leading" indicators are flashing warnings almost unanimously, it's getting harder and harder to argue a recession will not happen in the second half of the year.

Despite my worry a recession will drive Berkshire's numerous fully-owned cyclical businesses in the wrong direction from today (think the railroad, retail furniture stores, home brokerage and building units), and a big swoon in Apple could add insult to injury, I do not rate the stock as a Sell for long-term holders. $150 billion in cash, short-term investments and bond securities, plus $308 billion in easily sold equity investments (including Apple) owned at the end of December should cushion any downside blows (especially vs. roughly $120 billion in total interest-bearing debt).

In addition, the way Berkshire is currently configured, I suspect the stock's performance will slightly outperform the S&P 500's decline in a severe economic contraction scenario, even after assuming Apple is cut in half for price.

Instead, I think it a prudent course of action to hold off buying shares until September-November, as any recession will become quite apparent by autumn (Treasury yield-curve inversions predict/create recessions within 6-12 months historically). Otherwise, a large selloff in Berkshire of -20% between now and then would open a smarter opportunity to accumulate a position or add to an existing stake. All told, I am projecting a minimum -10% slide in Berkshire shares at some point into October.

How could Berkshire outperform the market and rise the rest of 2023? That's a fair question. A bullish outcome may basically require a super-positive list of events to play out. Perhaps the end of hostilities between Russia/Ukraine could raise investor, consumer, and business confidence. Perhaps a cooling of heated relations between the U.S. and China would allow the Apple price to stay above $150. A "soft-landing" scenario for America's economy without a meaningful downturn in consumer spending, combined with lower inflation/interest rates could support another +10% of upside in the share quotes for both names.

In the end, however, I am afraid worse-than-expected economic realities could also appear by the end of 2023. For example, we could see a spike in crude oil this summer reverse inflation back above 5% YoY, given any new trouble in the Middle East. We may enter a recession with the Fed hamstrung in its ability to ease monetary policy, with inflation rates still above +4%. Russia could use a nuke on Ukraine or invade the Baltics guarded by NATO countries (including U.S. troops). China could invade Taiwan, creating an overnight depression in the flow of goods and capital out of Asia. That's just for starters on the potential "black swan" front of worries today!

For my money, just staying on the sidelines earning close to 5% annually on cash deposits is a proposition worth considering, until the economy can pull out of the current credit crunch evolving since the middle of 2022. The ongoing March-April U.S. bank runs from cash sweeps earning next to nothing, in favor of investments with some sort of return/yield above 4% will likely continue. Now is not the time to be a hero and jump into fully-valued blue chips like Berkshire and Apple. Waiting for a selloff is the common-sense approach.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.