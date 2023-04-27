Aamulya/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As an investor focused on dividend growth, I always seek new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The consumer staples sector is exciting today. Investors flock to the industry seeking safer investments in a more volatile time. Therefore, we see today much higher valuations for leaders in the sector like Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG). In this article, I will look at Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), which seems to be trading for a reasonable valuation, making it an exciting prospect.

I will analyze Ingredion using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Ingredion produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn and other starch-based materials to various industries in North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers starch products for use in a range of processed foods. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Fundamentals

Revenues of Ingredion are up almost 16% over the last decade. The sales growth results from excellent performance over the previous three years. Before that, the company suffered from stagnation in sales. The company grows its sales by combining organic growth and acquisitions to enter new markets. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Ingredion to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~8% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown faster than the sales growth. Ingredion grew its EPS by combining its sales growth with buyback plans. During that decade, despite a temporary spike in the company's operating margin, it remained stable at 10%. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Ingredion to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~10% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is a crucial metric for dividend growth investors. The company has grown its dividend annually for the last twelve years, and it hasn't reduced the payment for over twenty years. The current payout seems safe as the payout ratio sits comfortably at 37%. The current yield is fair at 2.7%, even if not extremely attractive. In the last twenty years, investors enjoyed a 14% annual dividend growth that has slowed down in the past five years. Investors should expect a high single-digit dividend growth rate in the future in line with the EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, the company also returns capital to shareholders with share repurchase plans. Share buyback plans support EPS growth by lowering the number of outstanding shares. Over the last decade, the shares have decreased by 15%. Buybacks are highly efficient when the share price is low, and therefore, at the moment, the buyback plans are efficient in supporting EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio sits at 12.7 when using the EPS forecast for 2023. The graph below shows that the company's P/E ratio aligns with the P/E ratio over the last twelve months. Paying less than 13 times for a company that is compounding sales at an 8% annual rate and EPS at a 10% yearly rate sounds attractive. Therefore, the current valuation is a potential good entry point.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs also implies that Ingredion is trading for an attractive valuation. Over the last two decades, the EPS grew at an average rate of 11.5%, while the P/E ratio was around 15.4. Investors should expect a ~10% EPS growth, yet the valuation is significantly lower, with a P/E ratio of 12.7. Therefore, Ingredion is an attractively valued company when looking at both the fundamentals and the valuation.

Fastgraphs

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity for Ingredion is diversification. While 36% of its sales come from the United States, its largest market, 64% come from international markets. Exposure to various markets protects the company from weaknesses in specific markets and allows it to capitalize on growth opportunities in Latin America or Europe. Global growth has been intense but negatively impacted by the strong dollar.

Ingredion Q4 Results

The sugar reduction market is where Ingredion has significant room for growth. As consumers become more aware of the risk of a high-sugar diet, there is a growing need to replace sugar with substitutes. Ingredion offers Stevia a naturally sourced sweetener. As the demand grows, Ingredion will be able to capitalize on that $5B market. Ingredion, in this case, is riding the wave of healthier diets.

2023 CAGNY Conference

Another wave that Ingredion is well positioned to ride is the plant-based diet. Consuming enough proteins is one of the most challenging issues with a vegan diet. Ingredion has a value proposition: it offers ingredients for vegan protein shakes and other vegetable proteins. This $10B market is growing steadily as more consumers add plant-based proteins to their diets. The ability to source protein from lentils, beans, and peas is valuable for Ingredion.

2023 CAGNY Conference

Risks

The competition is a significant risk for Ingredion. The company has decent products across the board yet competes with other companies in every segment. Even geographically, the company has a different position. While it has a leading role in several markets, the American market, the largest single market, is highly competitive. Competition may pressure prices down, making it harder to achieve EPS growth goals.

2023 CAGNY Conference

The inflationary pressure is risky for Ingredion. Together with the competitive environment, it may negatively impact the margins. In 2021 and 2022, Ingredion has achieved a 10% operating margin. From 2023 to 2025, the company expects a 7%-9% operating margin. If inflationary pressures persist in a competitive environment, Ingredion may fail to achieve its goal, affecting the EPS.

In addition, a significant part of the company's ability to grow, especially into new products, is using M&A (mergers and acquisitions). The higher interest rates in global markets are making it harder to finance significant deals. A higher cost of capital means that Ingredion will have to find better deals to justify the acquisition. Fewer acquisitions may slow the long-term future EPS growth.

2023 CAGNY Conference

Conclusions

Ingredion is an excellent company. It shows stable sales and EPS growth, which allows dividend and buyback increases over time. The company is also trading at an attractive valuation, making it an exciting prospect. Moreover, the company has several growth opportunities, which I believe are significant compared to the risks that may hinder the growth prospects.

Therefore, I believe that shares of Ingredion are a STRONG BUY at the moment. Combining solid fundamentals with double-digit medium-term growth and a significant valuation makes Ingredion a BUY. Such excellent growth prospects, especially within the sugar reduction and plant-based proteins, shift it from a BUY into a STRONG BUY.