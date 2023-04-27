mikkelwilliam

Investment Thesis

We previously covered Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and deemed its valuation was too rich. Examining the latest results prompted us to revise our rating from hold to sell, as the company's business growth did not have substantial improvement but now with a much higher price tag.

Q4 Look vs. Q1 Preview: Stronger Free Cash Flow Or an Illusion?

The most noticeable improvement for Cloudflare's Q4 earnings report was its increased free cash flow. It has been negative for most of the time since it went public, and in Q4, it jumped from negative $4.61 million to positive $33.66 million. A deep dive into the numbers revealed something different than the headline indicates.

The cash flow provided by operating activities was the source of its free cash flow. The largest positive contributor to this operating cash flow was stock-based compensation expenses and deferred revenue. The deferred revenue grew from $64.39 million in Q4 2021 to $102.2 million in Q4 2022. This is a large increase, but the comp has grown from 30-40% of net income loss to more than 100% in 2022.

Cloudflare: Net Income Loss vs Compensation Expenses (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

There is a paradox in Cloudflare's operating cash flow with respect to its stock price. That link came from its stock-based compensation expenses. The quarters after its stock prices dropped from their all-time highs, its compensation expenses almost doubled. Cloudflare's headcount grew from 1788 in 2020 to 2439 in 2021, and then to 3217 in 2022, which is about 30% increase annually. There was no abnormal headcount expansion. Yet the gap-up of almost doubling in compensation expenses from Q1 2022 to Q4 2022 came after the stock prices dropped by almost 70% from Q4 of 2021 to Q1 of 2022. This increase was quite significant, considering it is on a quarterly basis. And higher stock-based compensation expenses are increasing operating cash flow, eventually improving the company's free cash flow. Hence the paradox. Although this accounting is not unique to Cloudflare, due to the comp's high ratio to its net income loss, with most of its margins being negative, it stands out in the impact on the headline and the perception of an improved free cash flow. Had it provided the comp at a similar ratio of 40% of net income loss as in the previous year, it would have entirely wiped out its operating cash flow to almost zero. Added its capex, its free cash flow would have been deep in the red.

Cloudflare: Stock-based Compensation Expenses vs Stock Price (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

For Q1 of 2023, the company will likely scale back in the comp, impacted by the layoffs and overall cooled-down of the employment picture in the tech sector, if not the macro headwinds. Its boost to operating cash flow will likely be reduced. Along with reduced corporate demand from a weaker economy, the free cash flow could reverse the previous uptick trend.

A trend continued from its latest quarterly numbers is the widening difference between its operating expenses and earnings from operation, with expenses growing higher and earnings from operation lower. The negative difference between them has reached its steepest.

Cloudflare: Operating Expenses vs Earnings from Operation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

On top of the weaker margin, Cloudflare's cash-to-debt ratio has remained at its lowest end, leaving little cushion for any external shocks.

Cloudflare: Cash To Debt Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Future Growth

There has been a lot of speculation about how ChatGPT will boost Cloudflare's topline. However, ChatGPT or similar generative AI functions will mostly be concentrated in a few large players' hands due to its formidable development costs. Cloudflare does serve OpenAI, but only for its website. The highest frequency of utilization is through the API, which is served to users through OpenAI's own cloud. In its deal to invest in Openai, Microsoft requires OpenAI to use its Cloud for workloads across research, products and API services. We see more hype than a substantial boost to Cloudflare from this alone in the near term.

As we analyzed before, what Cloudflare's hyper-growth priced in is for it to eventually become a hyperscaler, joining the likes of Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) in this space. This is why even though the company listed its TAM by each section, such as R2 Object Storage, Network Services, Zero Trust, and Application, it does not report its revenues by these segments. It aspires to attract new clients as a whole package eventually. This is an ambitious but essential path it positions itself in. That will mean it needs to continue sustaining high costs and spending; there is no other way around it. But the company does not have either the easy funding external environment for significant financing or an internal cash pile to accomplish it in the medium term. It might have been more favorable if it had started this process two or three years ago.

We are constructive on its existing main business segments, including the continued scaling up of its Cloudflare One service. But even to maintain them, the company needs to make large borrowing and investments almost once every year. Currently, it is probably on its longest streak without such large borrowing/spending, and for good reasons. Its debt load is too high.

net (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Cloudflare must rely on its own organic growth to sustain future development, which could mean cutting costs or compensation. Its cost of revenue has reached not only in absolute terms the highest value but also took away more than 23% of its revenue, the highest ratio. Its total cost of revenue and operating expenses are hovering around 1.2x of its revenue since 2021. Connecting this with the large increase in its deferred revenue in the operating cash flow we alluded to at the beginning, the topline growth of the company was not sufficient to bring up the margin. And that is the problem. For the company to maintain this spending, it must put in all its annual revenue and then some more. Without borrowing or cutting costs, it's hard to see how long it can sustain this. For these reasons, we don't expect its margins will have much improvement in the near term.

net (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Financial Overview

net (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Valuation

In reviewing the latest data, we maintain our previous estimates on Cloudflare. The current price is higher than our top estimates. The company's stock is overvalued for the medium term. There is a misconception that as long as the company secures the client and expands the coverage of its network, the cash burn will eventually be mitigated and earnings will vastly improve. In reality, that threshold is being pushed up every quarter as its competitors move in and raise the bar altogether. Cloudflare needs to continue its rapid innovation with investment support. The cash burn is far from slowing down.

net (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Conclusion

Cloudflare's has kept pace with its innovation since we last covered it, but its financials have not staged substantial improvement to warrant almost a 50% jump from its last low. Digging into its last quarter's earnings revealed that the financials haven't improved substantially. The trend of higher cost and negative margin will likely persist in Q1 2023, with a compressed cash cushion to stave off risks from macro fallout ahead. The almost 50% jump above its last low seems unwarranted. We believe NET stock is largely overvalued and have changed our rating from hold to sell.