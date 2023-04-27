iiievgeniy/E+ via Getty Images

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) is a small company with a late stage molecule that has completed enrollment in a phase 3 trial targeting liposarcoma. The lead and only asset, milademetan, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of mouse double minute 2 (MDM2). The broad targets are wildtype tumor protein 53 (p53) cancers that are also exhibiting MDM2 dependence. About this molecule, here's some science stuff:

Milademetan is an orally available MDM2 (murine double minute 2) antagonist with potential antineoplastic activity. Upon oral administration, milademetan binds to, and prevents the binding of MDM2 protein to the transcriptional activation domain of the tumor suppressor protein p53. By preventing this MDM2-p53 interaction, the proteasome-mediated enzymatic degradation of p53 is inhibited and the transcriptional activity of p53 is restored. This results in the restoration of p53 signaling and leads to the p53-mediated induction of tumor cell apoptosis. MDM2, a zinc finger protein and a negative regulator of the p53 pathway, is overexpressed in cancer cells; it has been implicated in cancer cell proliferation and survival.

Rain Oncology licensed milademetan from Daiichi Sankyo for $5mn upfront and another $232.5mn in various milestone payments. Daiichi has run a number of trials on the molecule starting about 2014. Whenever I see such older molecules, I look at patents. I am somewhat reassured to see that they have a composition of matter patent that extends to 2032.

Lead indication is well-differentiated (WD)/de-differentiated (DD') liposarcoma, almost all patients of which have MDM2 gene amplification. There are some 2300 US patients (annual incidence). There are no effective therapies. Trabectedin from JNJ and eribulin mesylate from Eisai are the two approved therapies in LPS, however, they only provide 2 and 2.2 months of PFS respectively, where PFS is the primary measure of efficacy in LPS patients.

Rain began a registrational phase 3 trial in 2021, and they plan to topline in the second quarter of 2023, a one-quarter delay from the previously expected toplining by Q1. The trial enrolled 175 patients, and compares milademetan with Trabectedin on PFS. In a phase 1 study done earlier, milademetan showed a 7.2 months PFS in 53 DD LPS patients, with a range of 3.8 - 10.1 months. Of these, 17 treatment-naive patients had a 14.6 months PFS while relapsed patients had a 5.9 months PFS. All these numbers are superior to data seen from the two approved drugs, one of which is actually the comparator in this trial. The trial is thus, robustly designed, and if successful, will leave little doubt of approval.

They have also begun two other phase 2 trials in MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors (MANTRA-2) and in wildtype p53 Merkel cell carcinoma who are also refractory to immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI).

Financials

RAIN has a market cap of $238mn and a cash balance of $130mn, which includes proceeds from a $50mn stock offering they completed in November. The company notes:

Year-end cash position of $130.5 million provides runway to complete all ongoing and planned clinical trials of milademetan, including the Phase 3 MANTRA trial in liposarcoma, Phase 2 MANTRA-2 basket trial, and planned Phase 1/2 MANTRA-4 basket trial.

R&D expenses were $19.1 million and $61.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, while general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.5 million and $15.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. At that rate, they have a cash runway of approximately 5-6 quarters. Thus, expect a dilution as soon as they announce topline data from the phase 3 trial.

The stock is heavily smart money owned, with very little retail presence. In the last couple years, insiders have regularly purchased stock, with just a single sale.

Risks

The company's cash position is the primary risk here. If you are buying, you need to carefully dance around the dilution, which will be coming, hopefully on good data. Also, I have noted elsewhere that lack of a modicum of retail presence bothers me. It could be just the little communist in me, or it could be basic prudence - but when big players exclusively hold a stock, I fear they run by their own rules.

The 1 quarter delay has also been cited as a risk by some people.

Bottomline

Rain has a major upcoming catalyst and some good early data to inspire confidence. They are singularly low priced right now, and the principal worry is cash. The delay by a quarter for the data readout has worried some folks, but I wouldn't read too much into it. As management said in the latest earnings call, this is a complex trial and not everything is in the hands of the company. I will assume, unless I hear otherwise, that the delay is probably due to some small issue with one of the many vendors of the trial. Thus, I think the current price coupled with the near term catalyst presents an opportunity.