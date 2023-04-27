Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Distillate Capital Q1 2023 Letter To Investors

Apr. 27, 2023 2:30 AM ET
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.7K Followers

Summary

  • Distillate Capital Partners LLC was formed in 2017 and is based in Chicago, IL. The firm is 100% employee-owned, and DCP’s partners each have invested significantly in the firm’s investment strategies.
  • The first quarter saw a set of strong crosscurrents in the equity market.
  • While slower wage growth is beneficial from an inflation perspective, alongside more modest employment growth, it portends a further softening in economic activity.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Original Post

View as PDF
2023 Q1 Letter to Investors: Crosscurrents from Big Tech & Banks
113

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.7K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.