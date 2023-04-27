Why I Bet Most Of My Family's Net Worth On Beating The Market

Ирина Мещерякова/iStock via Getty Images

Just ask any of my teachers from grade school. I had a singularly hard time doing what I was told, following rules or listening to grown-ups who knew better than I did.

Little has changed since then.

Take the idea of asset allocation.

The notion that you can reduce risk by owning assets with uncorrelated returns sounds reasonable enough at first... right up until the moment when you realize that the returns on a bag of rotten bananas is uncorrelated to the returns on your stock portfolio. So does that imply you should run out and buy bags and bags of rotten bananas?

Back in the depths of the Covid19 panic, government bonds were yielding 0% or close to it - returns that at the time seemed far worse to me than a bag of rotten bananas. I just couldn't grasp the notion that I could somehow reduce my portfolio risk by purchasing bonds that were almost guaranteed to lose money after inflation and taxes.

It's probably no accident that my portfolio has been almost 100% allocated to equities over the past twenty years. But isn't a 100% equity portfolio far riskier than a balanced portfolio? Well, let's talk about that. Stock prices are volatile - and that's why conventional wisdom considers stocks to be "risky." But price volatility is only a risk if you plan to ever sell those stocks. What if you don't plan to sell? I'd say there is no difference between owning a public company and a private company if your plan is to hold the stock permanently, cash the dividend checks and vote your shares.

And if stock prices don't equate to risk, what does make stocks risky to someone who never plans to sell? (1) The company might go bankrupt (which is why I prefer to buy companies with either no debt or A-rated credit). (2) The dividend might get cut, suspended or eliminated (which is why I prefer companies with at least 10 or 20 years of dividend history, steady profits and low payout ratios). (3) The earnings shall fluctuate and the longer you plan to own the stock, the more uncertain those future earnings prospects will be (hence my preference for owning businesses with timeless products and services like water utilities and consumer staples, and my fixation on buying companies with stubbornly high corporate profit margins). (4) If you plan to live off dividends, you face the risk that your dividend income won't grow as quickly as your living expenses (which is why I have cheap tastes and make every effort to compound dividend savings into more shares of dividend-producing stocks).

The point is that the definition of "risk" depends as much on the stockholder as it does on the company itself. Falling stock prices are a risk for those who plan to sell, are irrelevant for those who plan to hold, and are a BOON for those who plan to buy shares now or in the future. To that extent, modern portfolio theory appears fundamentally premised on an assumption that is either incorrect, incomplete or both.

And once you start to call modern portfolio theory into question, you can't help but to reconsider the role of asset allocation in your portfolio.

The efficient market hypothesis doesn't add up, either.

It's an extraordinary claim that an investor can do no work and outperform an investor who does tons of work. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

The primary piece of evidence behind the efficient market hypothesis is that very few investment managers can outperform the broader market - but does that evidence necessarily prove the market is efficient? Instead, maybe it just proves that there is a structural impediment that hampers performance by active investment managers?

What kind of impediments? For starters, most professional asset managers are structurally prevented from investing capital passively for the long-term - because who is going to pay an asset manager for picking a stock portfolio and then literally doing nothing with it for the next 25 years? Not only that, fund managers are often compelled to buy high and sell low because their fund investors tend to sell or redeem shares during bear markets (forcing fund managers to sell underlying portfolio positions low), and to buy fund shares during bull markets (forcing fund managers to purchase underlying portfolio positions high). It should be obvious that buying high and selling low is wonderful expedient for generating lower returns - regardless of whether you picked market-beating stocks in the first place.

So I honestly have no idea how efficient or inefficient the stock market truly is, which means I can't have total confidence in some of the thinking behind why we should all own broad-based passive index funds. And even if I could be certain about the efficient markets hypothesis...

I still don't comprehend why anyone would ever buy a passive index fund at this point in history.

After all, any investor can easily see all the holdings of every index ETF, buy the underlying shares in the same proportions reflected in that index (at a zero percent commission, no less), and then proceed to enjoy benefits that no commercial ETF can offer. For example, when the investor needs to sell assets to raise cash, she can pick individual shares or lots that are trading at a loss, saving herself money on her capital gains tax bill. She can opt for a 100% zero turnover portfolio (even the most passive commercial stock index has at least some asset turnover). Fewer transactions always means fewer opportunities to mess something up. Most importantly, she can PERSONALIZE her passive stock index. For example, suppose this investor is someone like me, who thinks that if company's bonds carry a junk rating, that says something far worse about the quality of the company's stock. Just because the S&P 500 might include companies with junk-rated credit, dwindling profits, high litigation risk, and perennially low profit margins doesn't mean that I need to own those companies in order to qualify as a passive index fund investor.

And lest we forget! Management fees! Even low expense ratios will add up to shocking amounts over very long stretches of time. Take the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) with its .03% fees. On a $100,000 portfolio, that only comes to $30 per year, but just imagined you put $100,000 into a trust for your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for the next 100 years. According to iShares, the average long-term average return on (IVV) is 12.2% per year over the past decade. At that rate of return, those dinky little $30 fees add up to over $24,549,000 in 100 years, or just over $3,388,000 in today's dollars assuming a 2% inflation rate.

Some of you might counter my argument by telling me that you aren't interested in trying to think 100 years into the future. That's fine, but the company behind iShares sure is.

It's no fluke that I own shares of BlackRock (BLK).

The Conventional Wisdom That I Believe in 100% - Do Not Interrupt the Power of Compounding.

Just because it's conventional wisdom doesn't mean that it's wrong. Pick any blue chip stock that's been around for a few decades and look at a daily price chart and a multi-decade historical chart. Which returns look more interesting to you? Let's use a fun example like Microsoft (MSFT).

Microsoft Stock Gains (CNBC.Com) Microsoft Long Term Stock Gains (CNBC)

Not that a 7% daily return isn't nice thrill once in a while, but I think I look even cuter wrapped in a 421,428% return, don't you? Rhetorical question. The point is that if you want to make the real money, you need to hold the stock not for days or years but for DECADES.

But what are the chances of stumbling into an investment like (MSFT)? Of every stock we own, I expect most will deliver average to below-average returns. Some might even go bankrupt. But pick 50 to 100 blue chip companies randomly out of a hat and do nothing with your picks for the next 20 years or more and my bet is that you're somewhat likely to get at least one big investment win that will grow at an exponential rate (as long as you don't rebalance or otherwise get in the way). Go the extra mile by screening out the companies with low (or no) earnings, nosebleed valuations or runaway debt, and I'd surmise that you're probably more likely to avoid at least one or two big losses that otherwise wouldn't have. Do both of these things and maybe the downside risk is that your returns won't be too far behind those of any other passive stock index. And what's the upside risk I'm shopping for? Maybe adding an extra 1% average annual return (plus whatever I save in expenses and fees).

That's the entire crux of the biggest financial bet that I'll probably ever make and I'm willing to wait years to find out if I was right or wrong.

Whether I've tilted the odds more in my favor by scouring corporate financials and reading earnings reports over the past 20 years is doubtful (which I say because I'm wrong about a lot of things). If I have indeed sweetened the odds through work and research, that would just be icing on the cake. If not, then my guess is that the only value I've destroyed is the time I could have spent doing something else. After all, if I'm wrong and the efficient market hypothesis is correct, then investment research doesn't destroy value any more than it creates it. In that sense, being willing to do your own investment research is like owning a call option; no downside, and even a slim chance of future upside creates value today.

How has our portfolio performed over the past five years against the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)? According to Google Finance, we are just under 30% ahead, not including our annual dividend yield which is about .64% higher than the yield on shares of (VT).

Our Portfolio performance (Google Finance)

The performance results are comparable to those for the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Inv (VBINX), which is a roughly 60%/ 40% allocation to all US traded stocks and bonds. We're ahead for the time being, but five years isn't long enough to prove much of anything either way.

Our portfolio performance (Google Finance)

What do we own and in what proportions do we own it?