Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

McDonald's: An Inflation Hedge Play

Apr. 27, 2023 2:52 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
292 Followers

Summary

  • The company experienced strong double-digit growth across all regions and expects to continue taking share through the balance of 2023.
  • The company is focused on expanding its margin by leveraging its franchise model to enhance its company-level operating margins.
  • Investors have high growth expectations for restaurant stocks.
  • Its high valuation may not be tenable if inflation slows down, but investors seeking to hedge against inflation risk may consider investing in McDonald's stock when the stock pulls back.

Bangkok, Thailand - Mar 4, 2017: customer receiving hamburger and ice cream after order and buy it from McDonald"s drive thru service

yaoinlove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is a well-known and globally recognized fast-food restaurant chain. In 115 countries, it operates 40,535 restaurants under a franchise system (2,118 company-operated restaurants).

Key Takeaways from Q1 2023 Earnings

Valuation Multiples

Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Historical P/E ratio

Historical P/E ratio (Macrotrend)

Valuation multiples of its peers

Valuation multiples of its peers (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
292 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.