Recessions Often Aren't Bad For Stocks

Summary

  • The historical record shows U.S. stock market performance following recessions hasn't always been bad.
  • In fact, U.S. stocks have often done quite well soon after the onset of recessions.
  • If the current time period ends up being classified as a recession, it will likely have started six or seven months ago.
  • On average, stock returns starting six or seven months after recessions actually begin have been quite strong.

Dramatic sunset

Barcin/E+ via Getty Images

Stock performance around NBER recessions

Investors and the financial media have devoted considerable attention recently to the likely impact of the oft-forecasted recession set to arrive later in 2023. One recent article lists all of the

rets

Month 0 is the date of the NBER recession start. The S&P 500 is normalized to a value of

es 1

The blue shaded region shows the confidence interval around the average S&P 500 performance estimate. (QuantStreet)

es 1

This chart excludes the Great Depression episode from the analysis. The blue shaded region shows the confidence interval around the average S&P 500 performance estimate. (QuantStreet)

es 3

Month 0 is the NBER recession start month. The blue shaded region shows the confidence interval around the average year-over-year IP growth around NBER recession start dates. (QuantStreet)

ip

Bloomberg

Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, VGIT, IGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

