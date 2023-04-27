Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q1 Preview: A 2-Drug Company Pushing For Profitability

Apr. 27, 2023 3:27 AM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)
Biotech Beast
Summary

  • RIGL is set to report Q1'23 earnings on Tuesday, May 2, with the stock currently trading around year-to-date lows.
  • RIGL is a two drug company nowadays, with the recent approval and launch of Rezlidhia, but Tavalisse is still a major story and Q1'23 earnings could see record sales.
  • While there are some questions worth addressing on RIGL's cash balance, the company is pushing towards breakeven and potentially profitability.

Close-up photo of a young woman holding a medicine pill bottle

Maca and Naca/E+ via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), I rated the name a strong buy for 2023, based on the potential of its newly-approved Rezlidhia to provide topline growth and the potential

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tavalisse quarterly sales

Figure 2: Tavalisse quarterly sales. (RIGL Q4'22 earnings presentation.)

Rezlidhia addressable patients AML

Figure 3: Overview of patient types in r/r AML and addressable patient population for Rezlidhia. (RIGL March 2023 Corporate Presentation)

RIGL pipeline

Figure 4: RIGL's pipeline includes multiple partner programs. (RIGL 10-K filed March 7)

This article was written by

Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

