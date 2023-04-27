Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chile's Nationalization Of The Lithium Industry Could Impact Lithium Prices

Apr. 27, 2023 2:40 AM ETALB, CTLHF, SQM, LIT, BATT, JJN, JJNTF
MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • Chile’s nationalization of the lithium industry has many wondering how the move will affect lithium prices.
  • Indonesia boasts the world’s largest nickel production sector, which it is rapidly leveraging into a global battery-materials hub.
  • Indonesia’s success may be part of the reason why major producers like SQM, Albemarle, and CleanTech Lithium are taking a positive view of recent events in Chile.

Lithium element symbol from the periodic table near metallic lithium with copy space. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Original Post

By Stuart Burns

In the 1960s, revolutionary and often left-wing populists took control of foreign mining company assets “for the people” through “resource nationalism.” They proceeded to destroy inherent values and even plundered coffers to use for corrupt ends.

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.61K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.