The Looming Debt Ceiling Edges Closer

By Joseph Purtell

The market is beginning to price uncertainty as to the timing and resolution of U.S. technical default risks.

On January 19, the U.S. hit its $31.38 trillion statutory debt limit, and Treasury Secretary Yellen sent a letter to Congress that formally began a “debt issuance suspension period” (DISP), during which the Treasury would utilize extraordinary measures to operate on a day-to-day basis.

The letter originally set the exhaustion of these measures as June 5 - a conservative estimate based on projections of both outflows and, more importantly, the uncertainty of tax receipts.

Two separate developments have brought the debt ceiling issue back to the forefront for markets. First, individual tax receipts received so far in April are running below 2022 levels and appear likely to leave the Treasury with less cash at the end of collections than original estimates.

Second, the opening moves by policymakers to resolve the debt ceiling impasse in the past few weeks have laid bare the expanse that separates both sides of the aisle and even intraparty players on potential agreements.

As was the case in the 2013 debt ceiling showdown, certain pockets of the Treasury market have begun to display meaningful price differences, depending on their maturity.

For instance, yields on Treasury bills that mature in May 2023 are trading up to 100 basis points less than post-June 5 maturities (the original estimated time of exhaustion of extraordinary measures).

To some extent, this dispersion reflects alternative factors - because of debt ceiling restrictions, net Treasury bill issuance has recently been negative - but predominately reflects increasing worry as to “clean” resolutions and general risk aversion.

While it will certainly be too close for comfort, the Treasury should have enough funds to make it to the corporate tax deadline on June 15, based on the run rate of tax revenue and spending.

Corporate tax receipts should generate one to two months of runway before brushing up against technical default once again, making late July or August the next timeframe to watch.

Given how little traction the first resolution efforts have found, it is possible that policymakers will opt to pass a temporary extension to buy time to debate something more comprehensive.

As we wrote back in January, we continue to anticipate some type of Congressional solution, either temporary or long term, as the mostly likely outcome, but expect the currently unfolding drama to continue and even get more precarious as we near early June.

