Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cinedigm: Reverse Stock Split Appears To Be Imminent - Sell

Apr. 27, 2023 3:48 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.62K Followers

Summary

  • Cinedigm: Shares of niche OTT content provider are approaching all-time lows as market participants brace for a likely reverse stock split next month.
  • While the company will request a third grace period in a scheduled panel hearing next month, Nasdaq usually does not provide more than two subsequent 180-day extensions.
  • Consequently, Cinedigm has taken a number of measures to ensure approval of the reverse stock split proposal including the recent issuance of supervoting preferred stock to its Chairman and CEO.
  • Moreover, while masked as a reduction, Cinedigm is actually trying to double the number of authorized shares on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis which might pave the way for further, outsized dilution going forward.
  • Considering the high likelihood of a near-term reverse stock split and the potential for further, substantial dilution down the road, investors should avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions.

OTT. Over the Top - das Konzept der Bereitstellung von Videodiensten über das Internet. Digitales Bannerkonzept. 3D-Rendering.

bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Shares of niche OTT content provider Cinedigm Corp. or "Cinedigm" have sold off by almost

Key Financial Metrics

Company Press Releases and SEC-Filings

Outstanding shares

Company SEC-Filing

Authorized Shares

Company SEC-Filing

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.62K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.