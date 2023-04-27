winhorse

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

FUJIFILM is a mature business with diversified revenue and strategic investments across its segments.

Margins are attractive and should generate strong returns despite the mild growth.

Fuji is very cheap relative to peers, with its cash flows alone implying an upside of 9%.

Company description

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIY / OTCPK:FUJIF) is a global company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services a wide range of solutions in the following segments.

Its healthcare segment provides products and services for medical devices.

The business Innovation segment provides multi-function devices and printers, document services, system integration, cloud service, and business process outsourcing.

The materials segment offers materials for industrials.

The imaging segment offers film/printing products and services.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Fuji's share price has mirrored its financial performance. The last decade has seen periods of good growth, growth stagnation, and a jump in profits. Following a peak post-lockdown, the company has seen its share price return to its 2020 level.

Financial analysis

FUJIFILM Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Fuji's financial performance for the last 10 years, converted into USD. The company has experienced a lost decade of revenue stagnation.

Revenue

Revenue has declined at a cumulative average rate of -1%, driven by several industry headwinds and changing consumer trends, which we will explore momentarily.

Fuji's revenue can be broken down as follows.

Revenue by segment - 9MDec22 (FUJIFILM)

As the table illustrates, Fuji's revenue is highly diversified, as the business has used its expertise and intellectual property to expand its industry offering. This is the primary reason why despite some weakening in segments, revenue has remained flat. We are seeing segments offsetting each other.

The rise of smartphones and then the development of smartphone cameras has led to a decline in the sales of traditional cameras. Importantly, it has led to a reduced need for cameras. Consumers no longer require a bulky camera to be carried around, which takes time to set up and have ready. This does not mean cameras are obsolete, however, with the market now developing for professionals and hobbyists. According to Jessops (Camera retailers), the 6 most popular cameras are priced at a minimum of £900/$1100. This has required investment in camera technology but has yielded strong returns. Fuji has been able to improve margins while driving revenue through price.

Further, there has been a resurgence of interest in instant photography, with a rapid uptick in social media activity around these cameras. This has contributed to a boom in the segment, with camera makers racing to create a modern take on their classic designs. Fuji has performed fantastically through its "Instax" offering. Fuji has numerous cameras with strong Amazon ratings/popularity. Although Kodak and Polaroid also have strong popularity, neither has the breadth of products.

The use of digital imaging technology in healthcare is becoming more widespread, with applications such as medical imaging and diagnostics. This is especially the case from a global perspective, as economies improve and greater funding is allocated to healthcare. This is now the largest part of the business and represents a strong growth area. Although the segmental definitions have changed over time, "Medical Systems Life Science" generated Y292BN in FY12, compared to Y802BN ("Healthcare" segment) in FY21.

A challenge faced across its many segments is that Chinese manufacturers have been entering and offering cheaper products, which is putting pressure on the company's pricing model.

Medical systems

Fuji is continuing to invest in its Healthcare segment, recently acquiring Inspirata's digital pathology division. Management intends to expand this offering globally, with a focus on the US and Europe. This is a high-growth segment, with market estimates expecting the market to double between 2020 and 2025.

Digital pathology software market (FUJIFILM)

The value from this segment is clear to see but importantly, it further expands the expertise of the business and its offering as a whole. This will allow the business to leverage its positioning in the sub-sectors to grow others. Management's target for Medical Systems is to grow to Y1TN by FY30.

Life Science

Management is also investing in Life Science, intending to build a manufacturing facility in the US to accelerate its growth in the cell culture media industry. This is a market that has grown at a CAGR of over 10%, representing a large opportunity to kick-start improving results. The location is expected to open in FY25, with Management forecasting Y100BN of revenue by FY30.

Electronic Materials

Innovations extend beyond Healthcare, with Fuji intending to evolve into a Semiconductor material manufacturer. The company is building a color filter facility in South Korea. This will produce filters for image sensors, which are semiconductors that convert light into electrical signals. These are used in a range of products including cameras and smartphones.

Fuji estimates that it has an 80% market share in the color filter segment, representing an area of unrivaled opportunity. As the demand for products that use these filters increases, Fuji will see the lion's share of the returns. Management expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14% and to reach Y400BN revenue by FY30.

Margins

Fuji's margins are an area of positivity in what has been a bleak revenue showing. GPM has improved by 1ppt, with EBITDA up 3ppts, and NIM up 5ppts.

The improving margins have been driven by cost efficiencies, with the business cutting back its expenditure on R&D and Opex. Given that this has not resulted in a proportionate decline in revenue, it represents positive gains in our view.

It should be noted that the decline in R&D spending looks to be offset by an increase in Capex, which is why the company's FCF yield has remained relatively flat, despite some unusual years.

Overall, our view is that the company's profitability profile is quite attractive, especially given its resilience.

Balance sheet

Fuji's balance sheet is relatively clean in our view, reflecting what has been shrewd operational activities by Management.

Inventory turnover is down slightly, potentially a result of the weakening economic conditions, but the degree implies resilience.

Management has kept the business conservatively financed, with its ND/EBITDA ratio at 0.64x currently. This suggests little risk in our view.

Distributions have come primarily in the form of dividend payments (2% yield), which have sustainably grown at a 6% rate in the last 10 years. Buybacks have been more sporadic, ceasing once capex payments and debt repayments increased.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

Wall St outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is the Wall St. consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Revenue growth is expected to be mild, with analysts less bullish on Management's expansion intentions. This is likely a reflection of some offsetting factors, resulting in a net 2%.

Further, margin expansion is expected, although not to a substantial degree. This is likely a slight change in revenue mix, rather than continued efficiency gains.

Peer comparison

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

According to Seeking Alpha, Fuji's profitability scores highly when compared to similar companies. The key metrics for us are EBITDA-M, where Fuji outperforms by 4ppts, and Net income margin, where Fuji outperforms by 5ppts. This is a noticeable delta, putting Fuji at the top end of the cohort.

Further, the capex-to-sales ratio should help to support growth and margins going forward.

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Fuji is less impressive from a growth perspective, as we have already established.

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Fuji is currently trading at a discount to the cohort, as well as a discount to its historical trading levels. Our view is that a discount is warranted due to the lack of growth prospects. The key valuation metrics are both LTM and Forward EV/EBITDA, both of which are at a discount of c.44%. Considering there are improving growth prospects, the business should trade at a premium to its 5Y average in our view.

To better quantify a valuation, we have conducted a DCF analysis. Our key assumptions are:

Revenue growth of c.2%.

Negligible margin improvement.

An exit EBITDA multiple of 6x, reflecting a conservative discount on current trading.

A discount rate of 6%.

Based on this, we derive an upside of 9%. Although mild, this is partnered with a defendable dividend and low volatility. Not to mention, we are currently in a bear market and so defensive investing may serve investors better. Analysts are more bullish from a valuation perspective, with a target upside of 33%.

Final thoughts

Despite the struggles with achieving growth, Fuji has done a good job of continually developing its business units and improving its margins. On an absolute basis, the margins are attractive and should mean the current dividend trajectory is sustainable.

The key risk with the business is the inability to reinvigorate growth.

Fuji's current valuation, which is conservative in nature, implies an upside of 9%. The investment may be boring but the lack of volatility is a strong positive. We rate FUJIY stock a soft buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.