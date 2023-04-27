Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Syrah Resources Limited (SYAAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 2:49 AM ETSyrah Resources Limited (SYAAF), SRHYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.24K Followers

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK:SYAAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Verner - Managing Director & CEO

Stephen Wells - CFO

Viren Hira - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Ren - Credit Suisse

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Syrah Resources Limited Q1 Quarterly Results Update Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Shaun Verner

Thanks very much. Good morning and thank you for joining the call today. With me on the call, Stephen Wells, our Chief Financial Officer and Viren Hira, our GM of Investor Relations and Business Development.

The March 2023 quarter has seen strong progress on the downstream expansion project construction and the further expansion project DFS released today, but the recent development of volatile market conditions Balama is created further challenge in reaching positive operating cash flow.

The quarter and the period ahead encapsulate everything that's unique about the developing graphite and anode position in the lithium ion battery supply chain; enormous opportunity, rapid learning and the need to adapt short-term actions within longer term strategy.

Amidst the positives of lower freight rates and increased shipping availability, the short-term natural graphite market situation has weakened and somewhat slower momentum in year-on-year EV growth has fed through to lower than anticipated sales volumes.

Pressure on price from inventory across the supply chain has resulted in lower production in sales and too high a C1 cost. On the other hand, the ever-growing downstream opportunity is highlighted by continuing extraordinary battery manufacturing capacity buildout in the US and strong market and government support for Syrah IIM [ph] capacity expansion, providing an increasingly positive market position for Syrah as an ex-China anode supplier.

The

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.