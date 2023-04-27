Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Roblox: Buy The Growth Story

Apr. 27, 2023 4:41 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • Roblox stock crashed about 12% after the company reported key metrics for March 2023.
  • But the report was not bad: In March, the company's user base and platform engagement increased 26% YoY, to 66.2 million DAUs and 4.8 billion hours.
  • Approaching the 2H of 2023, I see an exciting innovation pipeline and advertising potential that might materialize upside as compared to analysts' projections.
  • Roblox continues to be a 'Buy'; and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $63.60/share.

Roblox signpost at headquarters entrance. Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system

Michael Vi

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock crashed as much as 12% on Tuesday 17th April, after the company reported key metrics for March 2023. However, the markets' reaction appears to be guided more by investors taking profits on YTD gains (Roblox stock being

RBLX vs SP500 12 months period

Seeking Alpha

BofA Research, Roblox Bookings

BofA Research, Roblox

Roblox valuation update

Author's estimates; Author's calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.54K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise--this is market commentary and a reflection of the author's opinion only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.