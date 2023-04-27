Boeing: Testing Times Ahead
- Boeing assured investors at its earnings call that the supplier issue with Spirit AeroSystems is workable and not a significant cause for concern.
- BA investors kept calm, as the recent selling pressure didn't intensify.
- However, Boeing's good work with its free cash flow outperformance for Q1 is mitigated by its "breakeven" outlook for Q2.
- Investors should continue to wait for a better opportunity to add more positions and not rush in.
The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock has struggled for traction since early January 2023, corroborating our thesis that much of its optimism has been priced in.
The company reported its FQ1'23 earnings release yesterday (April 26) after it dealt with the fallout over supplier issues with Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) earlier this month.
Keen investors should recall that Boeing cautioned investors that a "manufacturing issue" with SPR could lead to "possible delays" on its 737 Max deliveries.
Notably, management provided more clarity on the challenges with SPR for investors at yesterday's earnings update. The company highlighted that the near-term delays would not impact its deliveries target for the 737 in FY23.
As such, the company kept its outlook of 425 midpoint deliveries cadence for the 737 this year after posting 113 deliveries of the 737 in FQ1. Moreover, the company outperformed the consensus estimates, delivering 130 commercial aircraft in the first quarter, even as the Street projected 120 commercial aircraft deliveries.
It's a marked improvement from the 95 commercial aircraft deliveries that Boeing posted last year, suggesting the company's recovery is underway.
Some analysts on the call were concerned about the stunning revelation by Boeing and SPR on the "gnarly defect." Notably, Boeing is required to rectify the issue on "around 170 already-built 737 Max jets in its storage lots."
However, management reminded investors that the scope of the repair is expected to "take a few weeks, not measured in months." As such, management articulated its optimism that the company remains on track to deliver most of its inventoried airplanes "by the end of 2024."
Management is smart enough to know that investors were likely worried about its ability to meet guidance. As such, Boeing accentuated its plans to "increase production [of 737] to 38 per month later this year."
Therefore, management's message to investors is pretty straightforward. The company believes that the issue with SPR is short-term and will not likely impact its ability to meet its guidance this year.
The company also emphasized that its free cash flow or FCF guidance of $10B by FY25/26 remains on track.
However, Boeing reminded investors that it expects FQ2's FCF to be impacted, guiding to "more of a breakeven position."
As such, it's clear why management likely didn't upgrade its FCF estimates despite outperforming the Street's FCF projections for FQ1.
Accordingly, Boeing posted an FCF of -$786M in FQ1, well above Wall Street consensus of -$1.42B. However, that is mitigated by the company's "breakeven" outlook for FQ2, as the Street modeled $1.51B previously.
With that in mind, Boeing's execution cadence in H2FY2023 must be carefully assessed, as the company kept its FY23 FCF guidance of $4B at the midpoint.
Management informed investors that "second-half deliveries are expected to be around 40 per month with sequential quarterly improvement in the back half." However, it also added a caveat that the "pace of the fuselage recovery will dictate the ultimate performance of deliveries."
As such, we urge investors to continue monitoring the progress of its rectification work with SPR, as the uncertainty over the issue could linger for some time, affecting BA's buying sentiments.
Seeking Alpha Quant rated BA's valuation with an F grade (worst possible). However, BA is still in the recovery stage, with its medium-term FCF target of $10B potentially achievable in two to three years.
We updated investors previously that BA's upward momentum has already stalled. While management has kept investors from selling in a panic with its assurance that the company is on top of its recent issue with SPR, buyers have not returned aggressively.
As such, with much of its optimism likely priced in, the risk/reward seems unattractive and could be impacted by unforeseen execution risks linked to BA or its suppliers.
If you missed BA's June/September 2022 lows, continue staying on the sidelines, and look for opportunities elsewhere.
Rating: Hold (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
