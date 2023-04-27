imaginima

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) has a lot of lower cost projects thanks to the Stronghold acquisition. The legacy acreage is already quite profitable. But the idea that already drilled vertical wells can be recompleted using "modern completion techniques" while calling these rework projects is an enticing use of capital dollars that no one really saw at the beginning of fiscal year 2022. It could make for a very sizable change of free cash flow to repay debt in the future.

Ring Energy Stronghold Well Performance And Recompletion Performance (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

Numbers like the ones shown above mean this is going to be a lot of fun and very profitable as well. The neat part about recompletions is that the well is already drilled. So, in a grossly simplified and very high level overall (nonprofessional) view, you have basically just the modern completion techniques because the well is already there. Yet you are getting a very little less production at a fraction of the cost of drilling a well from scratch. That is quite a deal.

In the third quarter the company listed recompletion costs in roughly the $500,000 range to $950,000 range. Whereas a new well would cost at least $1.5 million. That kind of cost difference compared to a much smaller production difference can make a big difference in free cash flow going forward. The more free cash flow generated initially, the easier it will be for the company to repay debt to meet market expectations on debt.

Ring Energy Debt Ratio Reduction Progress (Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The market clearly wants a debt ratio that is far lower than 1.56. This is despite the fact that this company completely shut down production in fiscal year 2020 while completely "living off of" the hedging. Mr. Market of course does not value hedging earnings at all and sent the stock into the doghouse from which it still has to recover.

The market will generally insist upon a conservative ratio in a far less supportive environment than is currently the case. Therefore, that ratio shown above probably needs to head comfortably below one.

That will definitely take some time. But management now has some "elbow room" to do just that. The new debt agreement is considerably more relaxed from the pre-merger agreement. The probable reason is the ability to make the Stronghold acquisition more profitable from a combination of rework and wells completed using modern completion techniques.

In any event, the company appears to be in a position to finally be able to materially repay debt.

Ring Energy Debt Repayment History (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

What was happening before was clearly inadequate progress on debt repayment. Never mind that the company never completely made it from startup to operating phase. The debt market never cared about that once there was a challenge like fiscal year 2020. After that year, it became all about cash flow and getting key debt ratios in order. The asset story that carried the company to fiscal year 2020 no longer was sufficient in the eyes of lenders.

Therefore, cheap capital projects that could lead to some production increases and higher free cash flow are extremely important. It also helps that production doubled but debt did not. That acquired production comes with cheaper wells that have fast paybacks.

All that is needed now is some reasonable years instead of another challenging year like 2020. In theory, that should be a no-brainer. But this is an industry with very low visibility. So, what looks good now could easily be very different tomorrow morning. Commodity industries have a tendency to move very fast.

Ring Energy Well Performance Improvement History (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

The company has also got to offset inflationary effects on costs. This slide shows the efforts in that area. Hopefully, the offsets will more than cancel out cost increases to provide more free cash flow. The initial free cash flow boost may come from management's plans to improve vertical well performance on the acquired properties.

After that, then operational improvements will need to keep ahead of inflationary costs.

Management already had very profitable wells on the legacy acreage. What management needed was more production to properly service the debt. This acquisition appears to help resolve that issue. What remains to be seen is the amount of debt that can be repaid combined with how long it takes for debt ratios to be acceptable to Mr. Market.

Ring Energy Well Operating Results By Leasehold Area (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

As shown above, the flow rates for the new acreage appear to be every bit as profitable for the costs incurred. The best deal though is the reworked wells on the acquired acreage at potentially one-third of the cost (or less) of a new well on that same acreage.

The legacy acreage wells broke even at a received price for oil of $30 or less. That is an exceptionally low price for the industry. The acquired acreage appears to compete very well with that breakeven and the new wells and reworks are cheaper. Therefore, more acquired acreage wells (and reworks) can be drilled and completed in the same period than is the case for the horizontal wells. So, it will be interesting to see where management eventually balances the activity between all the different acreage positions.

The Future

Ring Energy had very profitable acreage before the acquisition. But the old strategy of borrowing enough money to get to a sufficiently large cash flow positive position was no longer viable thanks to fiscal year 2020.

Management had to go to "Plan B". That appears to be an accretive acquisition that added more production than it did debt. So far so good. There are opinions that liquids pricing will only improve this fiscal year. But the industry has such low visibility that such a forecast needs to be taken with a "grain of salt". If it happens, that would be great. But you definitely cannot plan on it.

That makes the very low breakeven point of the wells on the various lease holdings very important. Management now needs to figure out the best way to increase free cash flow and get that debt ratio down. There are some noncore leases up for sale. If those leases sell, that will likely help the debt situation quite a bit. But again, it cannot be counted on until the sale closes and management has the cash.

As the year unfolds, it should be able to determine whether or not another acquisition is needed. This latest acquisition will definitely help the free cash flow needs of the company. The only question left is if commodity prices will remain helpful enough so that is all that is needed or whether management needs to do more. Right now, I like the company's chances with this acquisition alone. But I definitely have no idea about the future of the various commodity prices.