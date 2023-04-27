Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ring Energy: A Strong (Hold) Future Ahead

Apr. 27, 2023 5:13 AM ETRing Energy, Inc. (REI)
Long Player
Summary

  • The newly acquired acreage has a lot of cheap rework potential projects to rapidly increase free cash flow.
  • The Stronghold acreage wells are very profitable and will compete for capital.
  • Management needs to improve well profitability in excess of inflation to keep free cash flow growth growing.
  • The financial leverage ratio needs to drop from the current 1.6 to comfortably below 1.
  • Debt repayments are likely to increase in the future to a pace the market is more comfortable with.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) has a lot of lower cost projects thanks to the Stronghold acquisition. The legacy acreage is already quite profitable. But the idea that already drilled vertical wells can be recompleted using "modern completion techniques" while calling these rework projects

Ring Energy Stronghold Well Performance And Recompletion Performance

Ring Energy Stronghold Well Performance And Recompletion Performance (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

Ring Energy Debt Ratio Reduction Progress

Ring Energy Debt Ratio Reduction Progress (Ring Energy Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Ring Energy Debt Repayment History

Ring Energy Debt Repayment History (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

Ring Energy Well Performance Improvement History

Ring Energy Well Performance Improvement History (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

Ring Energy Well Operating Results By Leasehold Area

Ring Energy Well Operating Results By Leasehold Area (Ring Energy Enercom Dallas 2023, Conference Presentation April 2023)

This article was written by

Long Player
