Ring Energy: A Strong (Hold) Future Ahead
Summary
- The newly acquired acreage has a lot of cheap rework potential projects to rapidly increase free cash flow.
- The Stronghold acreage wells are very profitable and will compete for capital.
- Management needs to improve well profitability in excess of inflation to keep free cash flow growth growing.
- The financial leverage ratio needs to drop from the current 1.6 to comfortably below 1.
- Debt repayments are likely to increase in the future to a pace the market is more comfortable with.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) has a lot of lower cost projects thanks to the Stronghold acquisition. The legacy acreage is already quite profitable. But the idea that already drilled vertical wells can be recompleted using "modern completion techniques" while calling these rework projects is an enticing use of capital dollars that no one really saw at the beginning of fiscal year 2022. It could make for a very sizable change of free cash flow to repay debt in the future.
Numbers like the ones shown above mean this is going to be a lot of fun and very profitable as well. The neat part about recompletions is that the well is already drilled. So, in a grossly simplified and very high level overall (nonprofessional) view, you have basically just the modern completion techniques because the well is already there. Yet you are getting a very little less production at a fraction of the cost of drilling a well from scratch. That is quite a deal.
In the third quarter the company listed recompletion costs in roughly the $500,000 range to $950,000 range. Whereas a new well would cost at least $1.5 million. That kind of cost difference compared to a much smaller production difference can make a big difference in free cash flow going forward. The more free cash flow generated initially, the easier it will be for the company to repay debt to meet market expectations on debt.
The market clearly wants a debt ratio that is far lower than 1.56. This is despite the fact that this company completely shut down production in fiscal year 2020 while completely "living off of" the hedging. Mr. Market of course does not value hedging earnings at all and sent the stock into the doghouse from which it still has to recover.
The market will generally insist upon a conservative ratio in a far less supportive environment than is currently the case. Therefore, that ratio shown above probably needs to head comfortably below one.
That will definitely take some time. But management now has some "elbow room" to do just that. The new debt agreement is considerably more relaxed from the pre-merger agreement. The probable reason is the ability to make the Stronghold acquisition more profitable from a combination of rework and wells completed using modern completion techniques.
In any event, the company appears to be in a position to finally be able to materially repay debt.
What was happening before was clearly inadequate progress on debt repayment. Never mind that the company never completely made it from startup to operating phase. The debt market never cared about that once there was a challenge like fiscal year 2020. After that year, it became all about cash flow and getting key debt ratios in order. The asset story that carried the company to fiscal year 2020 no longer was sufficient in the eyes of lenders.
Therefore, cheap capital projects that could lead to some production increases and higher free cash flow are extremely important. It also helps that production doubled but debt did not. That acquired production comes with cheaper wells that have fast paybacks.
All that is needed now is some reasonable years instead of another challenging year like 2020. In theory, that should be a no-brainer. But this is an industry with very low visibility. So, what looks good now could easily be very different tomorrow morning. Commodity industries have a tendency to move very fast.
The company has also got to offset inflationary effects on costs. This slide shows the efforts in that area. Hopefully, the offsets will more than cancel out cost increases to provide more free cash flow. The initial free cash flow boost may come from management's plans to improve vertical well performance on the acquired properties.
After that, then operational improvements will need to keep ahead of inflationary costs.
Management already had very profitable wells on the legacy acreage. What management needed was more production to properly service the debt. This acquisition appears to help resolve that issue. What remains to be seen is the amount of debt that can be repaid combined with how long it takes for debt ratios to be acceptable to Mr. Market.
As shown above, the flow rates for the new acreage appear to be every bit as profitable for the costs incurred. The best deal though is the reworked wells on the acquired acreage at potentially one-third of the cost (or less) of a new well on that same acreage.
The legacy acreage wells broke even at a received price for oil of $30 or less. That is an exceptionally low price for the industry. The acquired acreage appears to compete very well with that breakeven and the new wells and reworks are cheaper. Therefore, more acquired acreage wells (and reworks) can be drilled and completed in the same period than is the case for the horizontal wells. So, it will be interesting to see where management eventually balances the activity between all the different acreage positions.
The Future
Ring Energy had very profitable acreage before the acquisition. But the old strategy of borrowing enough money to get to a sufficiently large cash flow positive position was no longer viable thanks to fiscal year 2020.
Management had to go to "Plan B". That appears to be an accretive acquisition that added more production than it did debt. So far so good. There are opinions that liquids pricing will only improve this fiscal year. But the industry has such low visibility that such a forecast needs to be taken with a "grain of salt". If it happens, that would be great. But you definitely cannot plan on it.
That makes the very low breakeven point of the wells on the various lease holdings very important. Management now needs to figure out the best way to increase free cash flow and get that debt ratio down. There are some noncore leases up for sale. If those leases sell, that will likely help the debt situation quite a bit. But again, it cannot be counted on until the sale closes and management has the cash.
As the year unfolds, it should be able to determine whether or not another acquisition is needed. This latest acquisition will definitely help the free cash flow needs of the company. The only question left is if commodity prices will remain helpful enough so that is all that is needed or whether management needs to do more. Right now, I like the company's chances with this acquisition alone. But I definitely have no idea about the future of the various commodity prices.
I analyze oil and gas companies like Ring Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.
This article was written by
Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research
Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments