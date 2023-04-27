gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) reported its first quarter earnings on the 25th of April and since then the stock has lost 4.2% of its value. I wouldn't say that the stock dropped due to disappointing earnings, because Raytheon actually beat the consensus on revenues by $220 million and by $0.09 on earnings per share level, what might not have helped the company is that the markets are down on new turmoil in the banking sector. I have been following Raytheon Technologies for a while and I think that the stock tends to fail to be appreciated by the market even when it's posting good results.

I covered Raytheon Technologies previously and back then I was critical on the company as it had underestimated supply chain challenges forcing a downward revision on its guidance. However, back then I maintained by Buy rating on the stock as I find the combination of commercial aerospace growth and the relative stability of the defense environment appealing for a long term stock portfolio. That view has paid off with a market outperforming total return of 9.2%. In this report, I will be analyzing the first quarter results and provide a valuation on Raytheon Technologies stock.

Raytheon Technologies: A Mixed First Quarter

Starting off with a general look, before we dig into the segment earnings, we see that sales grew by 10% driven by commercial aerospace with defense being more or less flat resulting in adjusted EPS to be up 6% and a free cash flow of negative $1.4 billion. While it always remains a guessing game of what drove the stock price down, perhaps adjusted EPS being up less than revenue growth was not appreciated by the market as it points at margin contraction. That might also somewhat explain why Raytheon Technologies stock hasn't moved much over the past year as its defense segments experience margin pressures. That is also why Raytheon Technologies will be restructuring its business into three segments where the Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment will transfer several units to Collins Aerospace while Collins will transfer its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance business to Raytheon Intelligence & Space. Subsequently the Intelligence & Space and Missile & Defense will be merged into Raytheon giving the company three segments:

This should help the company provide more efficient solutions and save on costs. During the quarter, the company had $21 billion in new orders at a book to bill ratio meaning that its backlog grew by $4.3 billion to $180 billion meaning that the company had approximately 2.5 years in its backlog when measured against the 2023 revenue guide.

Collins Aerospace booked 16% higher sales with strong growth in commercial sales driven by higher flight activity driving up aftermarket sales by 24% and improving production rates at airplane manufacturers driving up sales to OEMs by 12%. Even military sales were up 9%. The high margin aftermarket sales in the mix resulted in a 2.2 percent point margin expansion. With the combination of several Raytheon defense and air traffic businesses into Collins, Raytheon Technologies is trying to improve the returns of its underperforming Raytheon business units.

Pratt & Whitney results were actually somewhat comparable to Collins results. Commercial OEM and aftermarket sales growth rates were actually flipped compared to Collins and military sales were up 13% compared to 9% for Collins. Profits were up 41% compared to 37% for Collins and Collins actually faced higher production costs and general expenses. So, I would say that while Collins and Pratt & Whitney are different companies with the former focusing on avionics, interiors and commercial aircraft data and management services and the latter focusing on aircraft engines, both of these companies do show the strength that Raytheon's defense units can only be in awe of.

The margin expansion of Pratt & Whitney was not as strong as with Collins but I can attribute that to two items primarily. The first one is that on commercial new engine production they are still not making any profits on the sale of the turbofan and the production of commercial engines has been up 40% year-over-year. Since that is loss making business from production perspective, that is providing some margin erosion offsetting some growth and most GTF turbofans as used on the Airbus A220, Airbus A320neo family and the Embraer (ERJ) E2 are under long-term service contracts which limit the positive effect of price increases in the aftermarket space. Furthermore, the year-over-year margin expansion was driven by a one off favorable item accounting for around 100 bps out of the 150 bps margin expansion.

So between Collins and Pratt & Whitney we seemingly see similar growth rates, but significantly different drivers and business elements. What should also be kept in mind is that Pratt & Whitney is facing challenges as the durability of the geared turbofan leaves to be desired. I flew on a GTF-powered Embraer jet in 2021 and it was a comfortable quiet flight. The reality is that also driven by spare shortages many airlines have had to ground part of their GTF-powered fleet as the durability of the engine is not what was hoped for and this could also be a reason why Raytheon stock is not taking off, because many of the airlines are seeking compensation.

With the discussion of the Raytheon Intelligence & Space unit, hereafter referred to as RIS, we actually get to the more troubled businesses of Raytheon Technologies. Sales are flat and that is something you would be looking for in a defense business: Flat to slightly higher on stable margins. To me defense is all about stability in the business with some modest growth opportunities ahead. The RIS results show stability on topline but not on bottom-line with margin contracting 130 basis points. The book-to-bill ratio at 1.34 is strong, but the reality is that when annualizing the Q1 revenues the company doesn't have a huge backlog.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, hereafter RMD, in some way doesn't show performance that is much different than RIS. Sales are up 4%, but also this business segment saw profits decline by 13% while margins contracted even more at 1.9 percent point. Perhaps what justifies the lower margins somewhat are the development programs that RMD is going through which naturally are lower margin. The good thing is that its backlog is more in line with what we would like to see spanning nearly 2.5 years of the annualized Q1 revenues.

Raytheon Technologies Businesses Appear Challenged

After analyzing all four business segments it becomes slightly more clear why Raytheon Technologies stock did not surge. Pratt & Whitney will see higher volumes this year, but its geared turbofan remains in a challenging spot when it comes to time-on-wing performance and spare parts shortages compound on top. Furthermore, Defense really remains weak. In my piece from last year I noted the following:

However, what was disappointing is the fact that Defense segments are not providing the stability that investors are looking for even though it was just three months ago that Raytheon Technologies had provided guidance for 2022 and the company is now already forced to dial down expectations as material receipts have not improved as much as hoped and labor issues continue to be a problem throughout the supply chain. Raytheon Technologies really did fail there with its assessment on the realities in the aerospace industry and its supply chain.

I wouldn't say that things didn't get better for Raytheon, but overall what I am seeing is that Defense is not as strong as it could and should be and it perfectly demonstrates the need for the company to restructure its business where the Raytheon businesses that are transferred to Collins could significantly be boosted if best practices are widely circulated between the units.

So, that is a positive. Furthermore, Raytheon Technologies increased its dividend by 7% to $0.59 and longer-term I do believe there is space for more dividend increases especially when the re-alignment of the Raytheon businesses starts paying off.

Is Raytheon Technologies Stock A Buy Or Sell?

Valuation Raytheon Market Capitalization [$ bn] $ 142.93 Total debt [$ bn] $ 34.49 Cash and equivalents [$ bn] $ 5.89 Total Enterprise Value [$ bn] $ 171.52 EBITDA 2023 [$ bn] $ 12.96 EV/EBITDA 13.2x WACC 6.6% Current price $ 97.68 Median Current Industry EV/EBITDA 7.95 15.5 15.42 Price target $ 55.06 $ 107.36 $ 106.80 Upside -44% 10% 9% Click to enlarge

When running the numbers for Raytheon Technologies, we get to a $171.5 billion enterprise value and with EBITDA expected to be close to $13 billion it brings the enterprise multiple to 13.2x. I have applied a WACC, since I use the EBITDA as a proxy for cash flow and that gives a 44% downside for the stock when using the median 8x EV/EBITDA multiple but this is a valuation that I reject as it is based on the median value of a company that significant changed its focus in the past years and as a result I don't deem the median to be representative of a reasonable valuation multiple for the current company.

The current and industry multiples are actually close suggesting that currently based on twelve-month trailing EBITDA, shares are valued fairly. However, I do believe that the market should be forward looking so we use the 2023 EBITDA and discount that with the current and industry multiple applied which provides 10% upside from current levels. So, I do think that shares are a buy with at least 10% upside. It might not be spectacular but I believe this is value driven upside for a business that provides a modest 2.4% forward dividend yield with further increases to be expected.

Conclusion: Raytheon Technologies Stock Is A Buy

There is no doubt that Raytheon Technologies stock is facing some challenges, but the company is restructuring its business to position itself better to save costs and offer more capable and complete solutions to customers possibly at a more cost competitive price point. At the current EV/EBITDA multiple that incorporates the twelve-month trailing earnings for Raytheon, the stock is fairly valued. Combining that with the margin pressures, I can understand why Raytheon Technologies stock has not moved much. However, I do believe that with increasing engine shipments and flight activity normalizing, we will see sustained growth in the commercial aerospace business while the defense segment can benefit mid-to-long term on increased defense spending and better cost efficiency in the business. As a result, I do feel comfortable marking Raytheon Technologies stock a buy based on its expected 2023 earnings.