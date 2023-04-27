Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Parex Resources: Deeply Undervalued And Remains A Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 27, 2023 6:15 AM ETParex Resources Inc. (PXT:CA), PARXF
Summary

  • The heightened geopolitical risk associated with operating in Colombia is weighing on Parex's market value.
  • Parex has mapped out a solid growth path and holds quality onshore oil assets.
  • The company's solid financial position and long-term debt-free balance sheet make it an extremely attractive investment.
  • Parex has a proven history of growing oil reserves and production.
  • Parex is heavily undervalued because of the market's overblown perception of risk.

Colombia flag, stock market, exchange economy and Trade, oil production, container ship in export and import business and logistics.

TexBr

The strife-torn South American country of Colombia continues to garner a leery outlook from energy investors and deservedly so given the sharp increase in uncertainty surrounding the outlook for the country's oil patch. While risks certainly abound so do opportunities

Financial calculations

1P NAV Calculation (Parex and author's own work)

Financial calculations

Parex After-Tax 2P NAV (Parex and author's own calculations)

Oil Property Map

Oil Property Map (Parex)

Financial Chart

Forecast Effective Tax Rate (Parex)

This article was written by

Colombian, lawyer, risk manager, consultant, full-time investor. Long only, focused on commodities and infrastructure in Latin America.Disclosure: All articles are my opinion and they should not be construed as advice to buy or sell any securities. Investors should perform their own due diligence and if necessary consult a financial adviser before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

