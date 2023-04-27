Richard Drury

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) just surprised us by announcing a distribution hike and guiding for continued quarterly distribution hikes moving forward. In light of this new development, we re-examine our investment thesis in this article.

The ET Distribution Hike And Guidance

Today, ET issued the following welcome - albeit a bit surprising - press release:

Energy Transfer LP today announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3075 per Energy Transfer common unit ($1.23 on an annualized basis) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. This cash distribution is an increase from $0.305 per Energy Transfer common unit for the fourth quarter of 2022 and will be paid on May 22, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023. Although Energy Transfer cannot guarantee future performance, the Partnership expects to make ongoing quarterly increases to its common unit distribution of $0.0025 ($0.01 on an annualized basis) and is now targeting a 3% to 5% annual distribution growth rate.

This is pretty exceptional news. ET's forward annualized payout before this announcement was $1.22, good for a sky-high 9.74% distribution yield. However, with this announcement, ET is now looking at a likely forward annualized distribution payout of $1.245.

Moreover, based on its stated target growth rate of 3-5% in its annual distribution, the quarterly distribution payout growth rate will likely accelerate beyond the quarter penny signaled in this announcement in the near future. This is because a quarter penny increase each quarter will only increase the annualized payout by 2.5 cents per year, which is a meager 2% annual increase. As a result, the growth rate will have to accelerate much faster than this - perhaps in the final distribution of each year as management seemed to indicate on its last earnings call.

How This Impacts Our Investment Thesis

This announcement meaningfully impacts our investment thesis as previously we did not expect any distribution growth for the remainder of 2023 - with likely growth announced for the beginning of 2024 - and were expecting long-term distribution growth to not exceed 3% per year. This was based on ET management's remarks in the Q4 earnings call:

we're going to look at returning capital to the unitholders, and that will be evaluating the distribution levels. Like I mentioned in the kind of the prepared remarks that we're going to be looking at that distribution more on an annual type basis...we're going to continue to look at possible unit buybacks...Clearly, when you look at the capital allocation of continuing to bring the debt down and these projects we're talking about, we're going to continue to look at these good projects to continue to strengthen the company. But it's really more on an annual basis that we'll be looking at some type of some type of an evaluation [of the distribution] as to where we are.

In a previous article we analyzed this as meaning:

ET stock's priority number one is paying down debt; priority number two is capital project spending; priority number three is acquisitions; and priority number four is returning capital to unitholders. Based on their statement that the distribution will be evaluated on an annual type basis, that strongly indicates that ET will not raise the distribution again this year and instead will focus its capital on debt reduction and growth spending this year. However, given the 2.0x coverage of the distribution that management referenced in context of future distribution growth on the earnings call and the potential for further growth along with the strong state of the balance sheet, we think it is highly likely that ET will continue to grow its distribution on an annual basis moving forward.

Now, this view has clearly been shot down, and we expect it to be a major catalyst for ET's unit price. With its balance sheet in increasingly strong shape and its investment grade credit rating secured, there is little reason to fret about the business' quality at this point.

Nevertheless, the unit price continues to trade at a meaningful discount to peers like MPLX (MPLX) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) due in large part - in our opinion - to the fact that MPLX and EPD have proven that they are going to continue growing their distributions each year over the long-term.

While ET had diligently worked to restore its distribution to its pre-cut level, it had until this announcement shied away from making any commitment or even offer any real guidance for what additional distribution growth would look like, or even if it would happen at all. Instead, management seemed to be laser-focused on growing as much as possible while also continuing to deleverage the balance sheet while kicking the distribution growth question down the road until next year at least.

Given that midstream MLPs are overwhelmingly viewed today as income instruments, this murky outlook - especially relative to peers - has clearly been weighing on ET's unit price, hence why its yield is significantly superior to EPD's and MPLX's and its P/DCF and EV/EBITDA ratios are meaningfully lower:

Distribution Yield (NTM) EV/EBITDA (NTM) ET 9.9% 7.69x MPLX 9.0% 9.55x EPD 7.5% 9.36x Click to enlarge

Now, this has changed, and ET's distribution growth rate looks like it will probably roughly match MPLX's and EPD's moving forward. As this is proven out and ET's leverage ratio continues to fall - likely leading to a credit rating upgrade in the next year or two - we expect it to continue closing the valuation and yield gap with peers.

Investor Takeaway

ET has a checkered past that includes total return performance and distribution reliability that have lagged peers. As a result, it deserves to trade at a discount relative to the best of breed midstream stocks like EPD and even MPLX.

That said, ET has made excellent decision after excellent decision since halving its distribution in late 2020 and has executed well operationally on top of that. As a result, it is increasingly establishing itself among the ranks of the best midstream businesses in the market today and we expect its valuation to reflect that moving forward.

ET's latest distribution growth announcement and forward growth guidance is another major positive step for the partnership and we expect it to lead to sustained sector outperformance moving forward. When you combine its near 10% forward yield, its 3-5% projected growth rate, and the valuation multiple expansion potential, the path to mid to high teens annualized total returns is quite clear.

