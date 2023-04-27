Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of April 2023

Summary

  • Lithium chemical spot prices were lower and spodumene spot prices were lower the past month. Lithium carbonate spot prices in China may be bottoming as low margins hit producers.
  • Lithium market news - DOE expects US battery production in 2030 will be 20x what it was in 2021. UK taskforce on critical minerals. Chile President wants to nationalize.
  • Junior lithium miner company news - Liontown Resources rejects Albemarle's A$2.50 per share offer. Leo Lithium JV drills 115.7 metres at 1.74 % Li2O, from 147.6 m.
  • Patriot Battery Metals drills 83.7m of 3.13% Li2O, including 19.8m of 5.28% Li2O. Arena Minerals obtains final order for plan of arrangement for LAC takeover. Lithium South drills 1176 mg/L lithium at Natalia Maria Claim Block.
Lithium concept

MF3d

Welcome to the April 2023 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2024 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be

China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 172,500 (~USD 25,000)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Rio Tinto

Trend Investing articles:

