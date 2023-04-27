Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Barclays Q1: 15% ROE, 50% Discount To Book, 20% Earnings Yield - Back Up The Truck

Apr. 27, 2023 6:20 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)C, JPM
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.89K Followers

Summary

  • Barclays just delivered 15% RoTE for Q1-2023.
  • Whilst Q1 is a seasonally strong quarter, the bank should easily deliver in excess of 10% RoTE in 2023.
  • BCS is generating a lot of organic capital that is likely to be deployed towards share buybacks at a 50% discount to book.
  • The forward dividend is in the 5% range.
  • Why buy the U.S. regionals when you can buy Barclays for your income portfolio?

Barclays office building in New York, NY, USA on August 17, 2022.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) delivered a blowout Q1'2023 earnings. There was also much to like about the quality of earnings and their sustainability going forward.

As I mentioned in my prior article, BCS is incredibly well-positioned to deliver

Income Mix

Barclays Investor Relations

BUK

Barclays Investor Relations

Structural Hedge

BCS Investor Relations

CIB

BCS Investor Relations

CCP

BCS Investor Relations

HQLA

Barclays Investor Relations

Loan Provisioning

BCS Investor Relations

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.89K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.