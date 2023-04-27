ToscaWhi/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is a fairly well-known cloud services provider focused on data processing. It can certainly be considered a growth stock and has been growing revenue in the triple digits up until last year. Although it has continued to grow apace, revenue growth has now dipped into the double digits.

The stock has had an interesting trajectory YTD. Comparing it to the NASDAQ Composite, we can see that it actually outperformed the index handily during the first two months of the year but has since seen choppy trading, ending roughly at parity.

We should also note that the stock experienced a healthy increase over the past week, rising 9.43% just yesterday. This is likely due to the strong cloud revenues that we saw from Google and Microsoft, indicating B2B SaaS spend could very well continue going strong.

This article will review Snowflake's financial picture while also commenting on its product differentiation as well as its valuation.

Financials

Snowflake is a standout when it comes to revenue growth. Even though it is no longer growing in the triple digits, the company has maintained a robust double digit growth rate. As mentioned previously, management is expecting 40-45% YoY growth on a forward basis.

These revenue growth figures put Snowflake near the very top of the information technology sector, with a growth rate close to 4x that of the median firm. While this is certainly impressive in its own right, we must also consider that this is a company already putting up $2B in yearly revenues - not exactly small fry.

The caveat around this growth is that this company is still not profitable on a GAAP basis. We can see that both operating income and net income remain negative. Looking closely, however, it appears that a lot of this is driven by the company having its foot on the gas as to continuing to distribute its offering; SG&A costs have continued to rise materially quarter-over-quarter.

Investors should also note that the company has been able to achieve non-GAAP profitability in the most recent quarter. This is certainly a step in the right direction, but I prefer to view non-GAAP numbers from a more skeptical perspective.

The truly interesting aspect of Snowflake's financials is cash flow. Here things look as good, if not better, than they do on the revenue side. Operating cash flows have been positive for 7 of the last 10 quarters and have recently hit a significant new quarterly record of $217M.

This has also come with record levels of free cash flow of $281M in the most recent quarter.

These cash flow figures amount to an excellent operating cash flow margin of 36.89% for the quarter and 26.42% for the fiscal year. We can see just how good this cash flow growth is relative to the IT sector at large:

Snowflake is far ahead of the pack in terms of growing its cash flows on both an absolute and per-share basis.

Overall these numbers look excellent. While GAAP profitability hasn't yet occurred, cash flows are a much more important metric and far less subject to interpretation. Here, Snowflake is showing that it means business. One would be hard-pressed to find this kind of cash flow growth at this level of scale elsewhere in the market.

In the next section I'll briefly review the company's product and what makes it distinct from its competitors.

Product Differentiation

Since I used to work in the tech sector, I actually came to hear about Snowflake anecdotally long before I began to look at its stock. The frequency with which I would hear about it seemed to increase over time, and the feedback was unequivocally positive. Clearly there's something special about Snowflake.

What's special about Snowflake is just how generic this technology is for processing data. While generic may be a bad word when it comes to consumer products, the opposite is true for technology. This means that the technology is generalizable enough to be used across a lot of different use cases.

Indeed, Snowflake was built from the ground up to integrate any and all kinds of data into a single repository. This allows for the breakdown of 'data silos' and subsequently for the processing of every type of data an organization has across one system. This market-leading level of data integration continues to be an aspect of the firm's messaging and differentiation, as seen in its latest investor presentation:

The power of Snowflake is that it brings together all of an organizations data into a single cloud-native system, in a coherent fashion. People who have worked with databases know how challenging of a technical problem this really is. This is what makes the product unique and what provides a natural moat for Snowflake. It is also what's driving the company's blistering levels of growth. Considering that there are hundreds of cloud data processing solutions, it is the uniquely integrated nature of Snowflake's offering that undergirds this.

Valuation

On a price return basis Snowflake has underperformed the NASDAQ since inception, particularly dropping off in the tech sell off that began in 2022. The share price hasn't recovered due to the ongoing investor preference for 'profitable tech' and the aversion to uncertainty. The cash flows that we are seeing should serve to allay this, however.

In terms of its present valuation, Snowflake is priced well into the future and is expensive on a pure trailing basis. This is sensible for a growth stock seeing success.

If we consider a few more years of 40% top-line growth, however, this valuation doesn't seem quite as expensive:

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Yearly Revenues In Millions 2065.0 2891.0 4047.4 5666.4 7932.9 11106.1 Yearly Op. Cash Flow (26.42% Margin) 545.6 763.8 1069.3 1497.1 2095.9 2934.2 Yearly CAGR 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% Price/Sales Multiple at Curr. Price 21.32 15.23 10.88 7.77 5.55 3.96 Price/Op. Cash Flow at Curr. Price 80.70 57.65 41.18 29.41 21.01 15.01 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Excel Spreadsheet; Data from Seeking Alpha

Within 5 years at a 40% CAGR, Snowflake at its current price will be priced at 158% of sector median on a sales multiple basis and a 22.7% discount on an operating cash flow basis (2022 sector numbers). Given how large its total addressable market is, along with its differentiated product, I think these assumptions are realistic and this level of growth feasible. Macroeconomic headwinds could make it take closer to a decade, but it'll get there - and growth should continue at some level even after that threshold. This company has the right qualities for a growth stock.

Conclusion

Snowflake looks like a great stock to hold on to for the next 5-10+ years. It has proven its model by generating significant cash flows and it has the product and market size to continue growing into its valuation. Considering the full picture here, I'm calling it a buy.