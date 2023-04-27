Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BASF SE (BASFY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 6:12 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY), BFFAF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.25K Followers

BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefanie Wettberg - SVP, IR

Martin Brudermuller - Chairman & CEO

Hans Engel - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Matthew Yates - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mubasher Chaudhry - Citigroup

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Markus Mayer - Baader-Helvea

Laurent Favre - BNP Paribas Exane

Andrew Stott - UBS

Georgina Iwamoto - Goldman Sachs Group

Andreas Heine - Stifel Europe

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg

Jaideep Pandya - On Field Research

Peter Clark - Societe Generale

Charles Webb - Morgan Stanley

Stefanie Wettberg

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of BASF, I would like to welcome you to our conference call on the first quarter 2023 results. [Operator Instructions].

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of facts. They involve various risks and uncertainties, and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in opportunities and risks of the BASF report 2022.

BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

With me on the call today are Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors; and Hans Engel, Chief Financial Officer.

Please be aware that we have already posted the speech on our website at basf.com/Q12023. Now I would like to hand over to Martin.

Martin Brudermuller

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Hans Engel and I would like to welcome you to our analyst conference call on the first

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.