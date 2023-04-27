Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.: Initiative-Driven New Company

Apr. 27, 2023 7:36 AM ETKyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)2 Comments
Fade The Market
Summary

  • Kyndryl Holdings offers IT infrastructure services both in the United States and globally.
  • The company became independent in late 2021 after its spinoff from IBM.
  • To drive its growth and financial benefits, the company developed a long-term strategy involving three initiatives: Alliances, Advanced Delivery, and Accounts.
  • The stock has a certain level of risk, and this is in relation to its high debt level.

Investment Thesis

Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) operates in the IT sector and provides IT infrastructure services worldwide. These services include Cloud, Digital Workspace, Network, Edge, Data, Application, Core enterprise, and cloud services. The company serves the retail, telecommunications, and financial industries.

"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Comments (2)

