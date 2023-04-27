Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hecla Mining: A Better Silver Production Year Ahead

Apr. 27, 2023 7:42 AM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)
Summary

  • Hecla Mining delivered mixed production results this quarter. Gold production came in at 39,571 Oz of gold, down 9.4% sequentially, and 4,041,878 Oz of silver, up 10.3% sequentially.
  • At the Keno Hill project, HL expects between 2.5M Ag Oz and 3.0M Ag Oz in 2023 starting 3Q23. Production is scheduled to be 4Moz in 2024.
  • 2023 guidance is expected to be 16.0Moz-17.5Moz of silver and 160K-170K of gold.
  • I recommend buying HL between $6.10 and $5.79, with possible lower support at $5.40.
stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced its preliminary silver and gold production and progress on Keno Hill for the first quarter of 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 30, 2023. I have

Map

HL Map Assets presentation (HL Presentation)

Chart

HL Quarterly silver and gold production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Production silver and gold per mine history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Production Lucky Friday (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly production Casa Berardi (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly production Greens Creek (Fun Trading)

Table

HL Keno Hill (HL Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

HL 2023 Guidance (HL Presentation)

Chart

HL 1-Year chart Gold, Silver, and Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

HL TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term HL and own a medium long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

