RHJ

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced its preliminary silver and gold production and progress on Keno Hill for the first quarter of 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 30, 2023. I have followed HL on Seeking Alpha since June 2019.

A quick presentation of the company.

HL Map Assets presentation (HL Presentation)

1 - 1Q23 Production Snapshot

1.1 - First quarter production

HL delivered mixed production results this quarter. Gold production came in at 39,571 Oz of gold, down 9.4% sequentially, and 4,041,878 Oz of silver, up 10.3% sequentially.

HL produced 13,236 tons of lead and 15,795 tons of zinc.

HL Quarterly silver and gold production history (Fun Trading)

Note: Hecla Mining is also producing lead and zinc as by-production metals. Production was 13,236 tons of lead and 15,795 tons of zinc in 1Q23.

The lead production increased by 12%, and zinc production was unchanged YoY.

In 2022, the production of silver was slightly above guidance, whereas gold production was at the mid-point. Good performance overall.

1.2 - First quarter production per mine

HL delivered mixed production results this quarter. Gold production came in at 39,571 Oz of gold, down 9.4% sequentially, and 4,041,878 Oz of silver, up 10.3% sequentially.

HL produced 13,236 tons of lead and 15,795 tons of zinc.

HL Production silver and gold per mine history (Fun Trading)

1.2.1 - The Lucky Friday Mine

The Lucky Friday Mine produced 1,262,464 Ag Oz in 1Q23, or an increase of 3% sequentially. The production increase is primarily due to a 5% increase in mill throughput. Mill throughput was 1,059 TPD in the first quarter of 2023. Good progress this quarter again toward an expected annual throughput of 425,000 tons.

HL Production Lucky Friday (Fun Trading)

1.2.2 - Casa Berardi's gold production

The Casa Berardi Mine produced 24,686 Au Oz in the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 20% compared to 30,709 ounces in the fourth quarter. The mine also produced 6,554 Ag Oz.

Gold production declined primarily due to a "31% decline in underground tons processed and 14% lower underground grades, partially offset by 27% higher surface tons processed".

The mill operated at an average of 4,768 TPD, an increase of 4% over the preceding quarter.

Reserve mine life is 14 years, with an additional 2.0Moz in M&I and Inferred resources.

HL Quarterly production Casa Berardi (Fun Trading)

1.2.3 - Greens Creek

The Greens Creek mine produced 2,772,860 Ag Oz and 14,885 Au Oz in the first quarter, an increase of 14% and 15% over the preceding quarter.

The mill achieved a new throughput record of 2,591 TPD for the quarter. Increased silver production was due to a combination of higher throughput, a 3% increase in grade, and a 9% increase in recovery.

Increased gold production in 1Q23 was due to higher throughput and recovery partially offset by lower grades.

HL Quarterly production Greens Creek (Fun Trading)

1.3 - The Keno Hill Project

The company said that the Keno Hill development is on schedule, with production planned to start in 3Q23, ramping up to an expected 440 TPD by year-end.

HL expects between 2.5M Ag Oz and 3.0M Ag Oz in 2023. Production is expected to be 4Moz in 2024.

Reserve Life is 8+ years with significant growth potential. Mineral Reserves are 49Moz.

HL Keno Hill (HL Presentation)

2 - Stock Performance

HL has outperformed the silver group and is now up 9% on a one-year basis, whereas Coeur Mining (CDE) and Pan American Silver (PAAS) are lagging far behind.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

Hecla Mining benefits from higher commodity prices and increased production in 2023, particularly in H2 2023. Silver production from Keno Hill will add between 2.5 Moz to 3.0 Moz of silver in 2023.

2023 Guidance is expected to be 16.0Moz-17.5Moz of silver and 160K-170K of gold.

HL 2023 Guidance (HL Presentation)

One significant plus is that Hecla Mining is producing from North America exclusively and pays a small dividend with a yield of 0.4%.

Gold and silver prices have recovered in the past few months after the FED signaled that it might pause hiking interests after a possible 25 points remaining in 2023. The result is that Gold is now trading at $1,990 per ounce and Silver at $24.99 per ounce.

HL 1-Year chart Gold, Silver, and Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

However, as I said in my preceding article, the Company is small and is not immune from technical issues. At Casa Berardi, the grade per ton has dropped 14% recently.

Thus, I suggest trading short-term LIFO HL using at least 50% of your total position - more details at the end of this article.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary

HL TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

HL chart shows an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $7 and support at $6.10.

It is essential to know that Ascending wedge patterns are bearish chart pattern that often signals an imminent breakout to the downside. The recent decline is typical, with a rebound today after testing the support at $6.10.

The general strategy I usually promote in my marketplace for HL is to keep a core long-term position and use about 50% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position.

I suggest selling about 50% of your HL position between $6.20 and $6.40, with possible higher resistance at $6.75. Conversely, I recommend buying HL between $6.10 and $5.79, with possible lower support at $5.40.

Thus, watch the gold and silver price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.