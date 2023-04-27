Wall Street Breakfast: Fighting Back

Fighting back

Walt Disney (DIS) has filed suit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying it's "forced to defend itself against a state weaponizing its power to inflict political punishment." The company alleges violations of the Contracts Clause, Takings Clause, Due Process Clause and the First Amendment. It's asking the court to declare Florida's new Legislative Declaration "unlawful and unenforceable" and that its contracts remain in effect. The move quickly followed a vote at a board appointed by DeSantis to nullify agreements made by the company to maintain significant control over expansion at Walt Disney World. Within minutes, Disney sued DeSantis, the five-member board, and other state officials, accusing them of a "targeted campaign of government retaliation".



Background: DeSantis has been at war with Disney in a conflict that ramped up as the company took a position against the state's Parental Rights in Education Act, the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, under previous CEO Bob Chapek. That led to a broad effort by DeSantis to end decades-long special treatment that Disney received through the Reedy Creek Improvement District, established in 1967 and allowing Disney to oversee land use and provide municipal-type services like electricity and emergency fire and medical services. "The corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," DeSantis said after signing a bill in February giving the state control over Reedy Creek. He wasn't aware at the time that Disney reached a deal with the district's outgoing board returning power to the company. DeSantis promised to nullify that action, calling the deal "defective."



SA commentary: Seeking Alpha contributor Juxtaposed Ideas believes the impact of lost privilege on Disney could be massive, given that it would lose the autonomy of management within its properties with the supposed reduced tax advantages moving forward. "Despite the upside potential, we expect the uncertainties to cause further sideways activities for Disney stock, before recovering upon more clarity on the situation," they said. Eugenio Catone is on the sidelines on Disney, saying there is a real risk that it may be "way ahead of what the current sentiment is on the theme of inclusion and diversity." (596 comments)

Meta's AI flex

Meta Platforms (META) jumped 10% after hours yesterday following first-quarter earnings where it easily beat expectations on top and bottom lines, thanks to a better-than-expected ad recovery at its flagship Facebook platform. Facebook daily active users rose 4% to a better-than-expected 2.04B, and monthly active users were 2.99B, roughly in line with expectations. For the wider "family of apps" (including Instagram and WhatsApp), daily active people rose 5% year-over-year to 3.02B and monthly active people rose 5% to 3.81B, both beating consensus. Meta's guiding to Q2 revenue of $29.5B-$32B, on the high side of consensus for $29.5B. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expounded on AI in the earnings call, saying AI work is improving monetization. Investing Group leader Jonathan Weber lauded Meta's results, but believes it doesn't have a bargain valuation. "While Meta does not look unreasonably expensive, it also isn't a pound-the-table buy like it was a couple of months ago," he said. Michael Wiggins De Oliveira said the earnings report showed that Meta is listening to investors and tempering its investment into the metaverse, while seeking to embrace the AI wave. (85 comments)

Curbing competition

Activision (ATVI) shares ended nearly 12% lower yesterday after the U.K.'s regulator blocked Microsoft's (MSFT) proposed deal to buy the video game publisher for almost $69B, citing concerns about cloud gaming. The Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft already has "strong advantages" in cloud gaming, as it owns Windows, Azure cloud platform and xCloud, along with its Xbox gaming base. "We concluded that combining Activision’s strong portfolio of games with Microsoft’s current multiple cloud gaming strengths would enable Microsoft to harm current and emerging cloud gaming competitors by withholding Activision games from them," the CMA said. Microsoft's President Brad Smith said the company remains "fully committed" to the deal and will appeal the CMA's decision. Wall Street analysts were surprised by the move. Jefferies was particularly surprised that the U.K. used cloud-based gaming as its main reason for blocking the deal. Investing Group leader Bram de Haas believes the deal may still go through, but the odds have been significantly hurt by the CMA's move, making it 60%-80% likely to be blocked. (92 comments)

Time to pause?

The plunge in shares of First Republic (FRC) brought out some betting that the Fed could think twice on a rate hike next week. First Republic sank 30% yesterday as it looked to get larger banks to buy long-dated securities above market value to shore up its balance sheet. That took the odds of a Fed pause on May 3, based on Fed Funds futures contracts, above 30% at their peak. The move indicates there is "still concern among market participants that the turmoil we saw last month could flare back up again" and speaks "to the fact that any financial turmoil could stop the Fed in its tracks," said Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank's head of global credit strategy. But FRC looks to have stabilized and is up 5% premarket today, while the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) closed higher yesterday, indicating little fear of contagion. The odds of a Fed pause have retreated to 25% and there is a near-90% chance priced in for a cut by the end of the year. "We expect the Fed to walk a tightrope, providing as much money as the banking system needs while increasing or maintaining the price of credit that the system is extending to its customers," said William Blair global strategist Olga Bitel. (14 comments)