TBIL: How Will Debt Ceiling Impact Treasury Bills?

Summary

  • TBIL ETF provides investment returns of owning 3-month treasury bills.
  • A debt ceiling standoff threatens to inject credit risk into riskless treasury securities.
  • While I believe the risk of a U.S. default is very remote, there is a real risk of principal repayment delay on TBIL's treasury bill holdings as they mature.
  • To mitigate this risk, I recommend investors look at the USFR, which is functionally equivalent but owns floating-rate treasury notes with maturities in 2024 and 2025.

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TBIL, USFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

