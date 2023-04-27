Just_Super

Cloud observability and security company Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has had a rough few months. The stock was a pandemic darling and commanded truly enormous valuations. Those days have gone, and Datadog shares are down by roughly half since last summer.

As bad as it’s been, all this time the stock has struggled, Datadog continues to execute on its growth plans. That has materially improved the valuation situation, and heading into earnings expected pre-market on May 4th, I think the stock looks attractive.

The last time I covered Datadog, which was a month ago, I said bears should run for the hills. The stock is up 5% since then – entirely off the advance yesterday – so we’ll call that one neutral. However, I think most of the same principles still apply, and thus, my rating has not changed.

Datadog flew earlier this week on the Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) earnings results, and the tech giant seems to have alleviated some fears in software and the cloud space in general. Now, it’s time for Datadog to prove itself with its own earnings and guidance.

Before we get into the outlook, I’ll offer off two cautionary notes. First, Datadog is extremely volatile, so it’s not for everyone. It can make big moves in both directions quickly, so if that’s not your thing, Datadog may be one to just avoid altogether. Second, earnings reports are binary events and we never know what a company will report, or how the Street will take it. Sometimes great reports are rewarded with a higher share price, and sometimes it doesn’t seem to matter what’s reported. This is a risk with any stock held into earnings, but expect some fireworks next Thursday when Datadog reports.

With those two things out of the way, let’s take a look at why I think the odds of Datadog stock finishing this year higher than it is today are quite high.

Datadog stock - Critical support holds while momentum builds

There are two pieces to the bullish argument on Datadog stock. Those two points are the fact that critical price support in the area of $62 has held over and over again, and that the momentum picture is steadily improving. Both of these suggest “the” bottom is in, so the risk/reward here is outstanding. That does not mean Datadog cannot lose $62 and go a lot lower, though. What it does suggest is that this is a line in the sand for the bulls, and if it’s violated, the bull case pretty much goes out the window for the time being.

I’ve noted Datadog, Inc.'s critical price support on the chart, and it’s held no less than five times just in 2023. That’s a good sign, as is the PPO that is steadily rising, albeit in negative territory. The percentage price oscillator ("PPO") is my favorite momentum indicator, as it can tell us when trends are changing before they actually change. This one certainly looks like it’s ready to change, and for the better. The PPO is rising steadily as the stock chops around, which simply means bearish momentum is waning. The absence of bearishness is the same thing as bullishness, so that’s why I like the look of this one right now.

However, all is not well. Datadog, Inc. stock remains below the declining 50-day moving average, which is currently ~$71. Ideally, we would want the stock to crest the 50-day SMA, for the 50-day SMA to turn higher, and for the 20-day exponential moving average to cross through the 50-day SMA in a bullish manner. That combination of factors would confirm a new uptrend, and the earnings report has the potential to be the catalyst that kicks off that process.

On the bearish side, the accumulation/distribution line looks pretty awful. In fact, it finished yesterday at its lows for the past year, which is in no way bullish. This indicator measures whether big money is buying dips or selling rips, and Datadog is firmly in the latter category. I would like to see this turn higher, because if it doesn’t, a sustained rally is going to be challenging.

Second, the 14-day relative strength index ("RSI") has been unable to crest 60. That’s bear market behavior, and until that behavior changes, again, sustained rallies will be tough to come by.

Finally, Datadog has been awful on a relative basis this year. Software stocks are absolutely flying, but Datadog just isn’t. Now, I think there’s a case to be made that Datadog could see outperformance as the year progresses, but that is contingent upon $62 holding, and on these momentum indicators continuing to improve.

One more technical analysis piece before we get to the fundamental outlook, and that’s the weekly look.

I just want to point out here the same momentum indicators from above – the PPO and 14-week RSI – and that both have put in sizable positive divergences. That just means that on the longer-term chart, Datadog’s momentum picture is already in the improvement phase, indicating that $62 is probably “the” low. Bearish momentum on the weekly chart has nearly disappeared, so longer-term, that puts the bias to the upside for the stock.

A murky fundamental picture

The two knocks against the bull case for Datadog have been the valuation, and the revisions the company has seen to its revenue and earnings estimates. The valuation has improved materially in the past year, but I cannot say the same about the revisions Datadog has seen.

Let’s begin by looking at those revisions, with revenue up first.

Seeking Alpha

I included the table at the bottom, in addition to the chart, simply because the sea of red highlights the tough going Datadog has seen from the analyst community. All of the lines are moving down and to the right, and literally every revision is negative. That’s been true over the past six months, but also recently, as just about every revenue and EPS revision has been lower. I won’t try to sugarcoat this because it’s ugly, and it’s a big risk for Datadog. The analyst community obviously doesn’t like what they see, and are behaving accordingly. Maybe they’re right and Datadog will miss and/or provide weak guidance next Thursday. I don’t know what Datadog is going to say, but the above is a mark against the stock.

The only good news we can take from this is that sentiment is about as negative as it can get. That means that if Datadog does happen to come in positive next week with earnings/guidance, the reaction could be huge. Think of it as a rubber band that continues to stretch to the downside; that’s what we’re seeing above, and if sentiment shifts on a great report, it will shift quickly, and with sizable magnitude.

With that said, I’ll say again holding any stock into earnings is risky, and Datadog is no different.

Apart from revenue performance and guidance, I’ll be interested in the company’s quest for sustained profitability. Below we have gross margin and SG&A costs for the past six years, and we see massive progress.

TIKR

Gross margins remain very high, but SG&A costs have been plummeting. You’d expect this as a software company matures, but we need to see continued progress here. The two critical numbers are gross margins and SG&A spending, so I’ll keep a keen eye out for those when the company reports. If we see continued progress in margins, that’s a hugely positive catalyst for the stock. If not, well, you know. Pay close attention to SG&A spending, as that's the one Datadog has most control over, and the one that has the biggest impact on profitability.

Just to sum this up, here are EPS revisions heading into the report.

Seeking Alpha

EPS has held up somewhat better than revenue from a sentiment perspective, but again, not exactly great. I won’t make the same points again but the theme here is that sentiment is awful heading into the report.

An ever-improving valuation picture of DDOG shares

We’ll use price-to-sales to value Datadog given it’s still too early in its lifecycle for P/E ratios. We can see the absolutely insane valuations for cloud and software stocks during the pandemic died a long time ago, but the good news is that has significantly reduced the risk of owning stocks like Datadog.

TIKR

Datadog, Inc. shares are ~10X forward sales today, and I won’t try to convince you that’s cheap on a traditional valuation basis; it just isn’t. But this is an early-stage software company with a potentially bright future, so it’s not going to be cheap.

Can Datadog, Inc. get cheaper? Yeah, sure. But this suggests the market has found a valuation that it finds to be fair around 10X sales, so as long as the sales portion of that equation is rising over time, the share price should follow. And, if Datadog can impress with results and/or guidance, we could see higher valuations as well.

The Datadog, Inc. rally that followed Microsoft’s results proves the Street is willing to put money to work in software, and unless Datadog’s report is a disaster next week, I think the odds are much higher that we see a rally than another selloff. Just keep your risk management in mind and don’t hold Datadog, Inc. stock on a close below $61/$62.