Meta's (NASDAQ:META) stock price got destroyed during the tech wreck. The company's massive market cap of more than $1T shrank to about $240 billion, equating to a 77% drop in its stock price. As Meta dropped below $100, I added to my position, calling Meta a "Top Ten Stock For The Next Decade," I continue to think that, especially after the company's stellar earnings results. The market became far too negative about Meta and was too pessimistic about Meta's revenue and profitability potential.

Therefore, forward earnings estimates should increase as the company advances. Meta remains the king of all social media, and its recent earnings illustrate Meta's continuous revenue growth and profitability potential. Also, the reality labs Metaverse venture losses are moderating and may bring surprisingly positive results soon. As the company continues increasing revenues and improving profitability, Meta's stock should continue heading higher intermediate and long term.

Meta: Technically - It's Been A Ride

Meta 5-Year Chart - Stock Heading Higher

Some market participants were concerned about the slowdown's impact on Meta's revenue growth and profitability potential. Thus, some analysts lowered their estimates considerably, causing panic selling and capitulation toward the low point in Meta's stock drop. Remarkably, Meta's stock caved to a level not seen in about eight years, creating the perfect time to get in.

The stock is up by about 11% in pre-market. So, we're looking for Meta to open at around $230 per share this morning. While Meta's stock is getting overbought in the near term, momentum remains robust, and the stock could continue higher to around $300 soon. However, we should also remain aware of the challenging macro conditions and the possibility of more corrections and buying opportunities in Meta as we move to new highs in the coming years.

Earnings: Nothing Short of Amazing

Meta delivered GAAP EPS of $2.20, crushing the consensus estimate by 23 cents. Moreover, the company reported $28.65 billion in revenues, beating the consensus estimate by nearly $1 billion. Allow me to rephrase that, please. Meta knocked its top and bottom line numbers out of the park. The company put up a 3.5% revenue beat, which is remarkable, provided the current environment. This result also illustrates that many analysts emphasize reality labs and Metaverse losses, disregarding the resilience of Meta's core business, its social networking empire.

Meta's Ad Revenues - Continue Growing

While we saw declining YoY revenues in three straight quarters, we saw YoY growth last quarter, as ad revenues increased by about $1.1 billion (4%). This dynamic implies that Meta's ad sales slowdown may moderate, and the company should return to solid growth soon. Furthermore, we see remarkable resilience in Meta's ability to sustain revenues and profitability at a high level, despite the transitory challenges in the economic landscape.

Meta - Controlling Expenses

While we saw expenses increase significantly in several quarters, Meta's done an excellent job of cutting costs and improving efficiency in its latest quarter. Despite elevated inflation, G&A costs decreased to just 11% of revenues. Furthermore, the 33% in R&D expenses is a temporary phenomenon. R&D costs should moderate and reduce significantly as a percentage of total revenues in the coming years. Therefore, we see Meta excellently proving it can cut costs, becoming more efficient and profitable.

The Guidance is Key and It's Excellent

Meta said that it expects Q2 2023 revenues to come in at $29.5-$32B, while the consensus analyst community had the company reporting just $29.47B in Q2. Therefore, we see a giant disconnect between what the consensus analysts' figures suggested Meta would deliver in revenues. Instead, Meta will likely provide much more than expected, and my 2023 revenue estimate remains $136 billion and $11 in EPS.

Moreover, if the company can provide such excellent results, it can achieve much higher than expected estimates in 2023 and the coming years. Due to the better-than-anticipated Q1 results and the probability of future outperformance, I am raising Meta's 2024 EPS estimate to $15. This projection implies that even at $230, Meta is selling at just 15 times higher-end EPS estimates.

Meta Should See EPS Estimates Increases

We already see a shift toward increasing future EPS estimates. This trend will likely continue as Meta delivers better-than-anticipated EPS results in the coming quarters. Therefore, while my $15 2024 EPS target may seem moderately higher than the consensus figure of about $12, the trend of higher EPS estimates should continue, leading the consensus figures closer to my forecasts in the coming months. Elevating earnings estimates should also lead to a higher stock price in future years, making Meta a top buy for the next decade or longer

Here's where Meta's stock could be in future years:

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $136 $147 $168 $190 $212 $238 $264 $291 Revenue growth 16% 8% 14% 13% 12% 12% 11% 10% EPS $11 $15 $19 $23 $28 $34 $42 $50 EPS growth 28% 36% 26% 21% 23% 22% 21% 20% Forward P/E 15 17 19 21 22 21 20 20 Stock price $230 $323 $437 $588 $748 $882 $1,000 ? Click to enlarge

Meta - Risks Exist

While I am bullish on Meta's future, there is skepticism about the Metaverse project and whether the risk is worth the gamble. Meta has invested tens of billions into the concept and has a lot of burnt cash to answer for. Moreover, there is a concern that Meta will continue burning money on the Metaverse without recouping its investment in the long run. There are also concerns associated with sustainable growth in its ad business and other risk factors like competition, regulatory issues, and broader economic factors. Therefore, Meta's revenue growth could be slower, and its profitability may be less than projected. Investors should consider these and other risks before committing to a Meta investment.