Texas Pacific Land Corporation: Profiting From Oil Without Drilling Risks

Apr. 27, 2023 9:37 AM ETTexas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)
Summary

  • TPL's royalty-based business model reduces operational risks in the volatile oil industry.
  • The company consistently generates strong free cash flow, even during oil price crises.
  • Despite its stability and high-margin profits, TPL's current valuation may not be attractive for investment.

How do you limit operational uncertainty when you operate in an industry that's dependent on volatile commodity prices? You own oil-rich land and charge oil drillers to extract it. Indeed, this is what Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:

This article was written by

Two bros that talk about stocks, mainly GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks, but we look for opportunities everywhere. We don't have a specified time horizon. We invest in a stock for as long as our thesis holds true, and get out when the facts change. In addition, we've developed market-beating algorithms with python that help us find attractive investment opportunities within our own portfolios.Website: www.stockbrosresearch.comTwitter: @StockBrosTrades

Comments

