Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a large ($130 billion market cap) biotechnology constituent of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. My previous article projected it as a Buy mostly for its mergers and acquisitions of 3 potential blockbusters as well as a dividend increase to $2.13 per share (currently a Quant system A- 3.49% yield). However, the stock immediately tanked until the end of January (Figure 1). Then, despite in-line ESP and a revenue beat, the stock lost 2.4% the next day. U.S.-based revenues comprised 73% of the $26.3 billion global totals (Table 1). Since the prior formulary coverage, there have been several approvals and acquisitions, including Parsabiv (2017), Aimovig (2018), EVENITY (2019), and 3 from 2021: LUMAKRAS, TAVNEOS and TEZSPIRE. Together, these "New Products" generated $1.77 billion in 2022 (77% from U.S.). Investors have to note that uneven coverage by health payors may be holding some of these newer products back.

Table 1. Amgen Annual Revenues (in $ Millions, except percentages)

U.S. Rest of World Total 2022 YOY 2021 YOY 2020 2022 YOY 2021 YOY 2020 2022 YOY 2021 YOY 2020 ENBREL $ 4,044 -7.1% $ 4,352 -10.4% $ 4,855 $ 73 -35.4% $ 113 -19.9% $ 141 $ 4,117 -7.8% $ 4,465 -10.6% $ 4,996 Prolia 2,465 14.7% 2,150 17.5% 1,830 1,163 5.9% 1,098 17.7% 933 3,628 11.7% 3,248 17.6% 2,763 Otezla 1,886 4.5% 1,804 0.8% 1,790 402 -9.7% 445 9.9% 405 2,288 1.7% 2,249 2.5% 2,195 XGEVA 1,480 3.2% 1,434 2.1% 1,405 534 -8.6% 584 18.2% 494 2,014 -0.2% 2,018 6.3% 1,899 Aranesp 521 -3.0% 537 -14.6% 629 900 -4.6% 943 0.4% 939 1,421 -4.0% 1,480 -5.6% 1,568 Nplate 848 49.8% 566 16.7% 485 459 -0.4% 461 26.3% 365 1,307 27.3% 1,027 20.8% 850 Repatha 608 9.2% 557 21.4% 459 688 22.9% 560 30.8% 428 1,296 16.0% 1,117 25.9% 887 KYPROLIS 850 15.5% 736 3.7% 710 397 6.7% 372 4.8% 355 1,247 12.5% 1,108 4.0% 1,065 Neulasta 959 -36.7% 1,514 -24.3% 2,001 167 -24.1% 220 -24.7% 292 1,126 -35.1% 1,734 -24.4% 2,293 EVENITY 533 61.0% 331 73.3% 191 254 27.6% 199 25.2% 159 787 48.5% 530 51.4% 350 MVASI 602 -27.1% 826 25.9% 656 299 -12.1% 340 139.4% 142 901 -22.7% 1,166 46.1% 798 Vectibix 396 14.1% 347 1.5% 342 497 -5.5% 526 12.2% 469 893 2.3% 873 7.6% 811 BLINCYTO 336 20.9% 278 20.3% 231 247 27.3% 194 31.1% 148 583 23.5% 472 24.5% 379 EPOGEN 506 -2.9% 521 -12.9% 598 506 -2.9% 521 -12.9% 598 AMGEVITA 460 4.8% 439 32.6% 331 460 4.8% 439 32.6% 331 Aimovig 398 27.2% 313 -17.2% 378 16 300.0% 4 NM - 414 30.6% 317 -16.1% 378 Parsabiv 253 68.7% 150 -75.2% 605 129 -0.8% 130 17.1% 111 382 36.4% 280 -60.9% 716 KANJINTI 257 -46.3% 479 0.8% 475 59 -36.6% 93 1.1% 92 316 -44.8% 572 0.9% 567 LUMAKRAS 222 170.7% 82 NM - 63 687.5% 8 NM - 285 216.7% 90 - TEZSPIRE 170 NM - NM - 170 NM - - NEUPOGEN 87 -13.9% 101 -29.9% 144 57 -14.9% 67 -17.3% 81 144 -14.3% 168 -25.3% 225 Sensipar/Mimpara 10 66.7% 6 -93.5% 92 54 -30.8% 78 -60.2% 196 64 -23.8% 84 -70.8% 288 TAVNEOS (1) 16 NM - NM - 5 NM - NM - 21 NM - - Other (2) 296 46.5% 202 85.3% 109 135 -1.5% 137 -21.3% 174 431 27.1% 339 19.8% 283 (1) TAVNEOS was acquired on October 20, 2022 from ChemoCentryx. (2) Consists of Corlanor, AVSOLA, IMLYGIC and RIABNI, and Gensenta and Bergamo subsidiaries. Total product sales 17,743 2.6% 17,286 -3.9% 17,985 7,058 0.7% 7,011 12.1% 6,255 24,801 2.1% 24,297 0.2% 24,240 Other revenues 852 -6.2% 908 77.7% 511 670 -13.4% 774 15.0% 673 1,522 -9.5% 1,682 42.1% 1,184 Total revenues $ 18,595 2.2% $ 18,194 -1.6% $ 18,496 $ 7,728 -0.7% $ 7,785 12.4% $ 6,928 $ 26,323 1.3% $ 25,979 2.2% $ 25,424 NM = not meaningful Click to enlarge

Prescription drug lists (PDLs or formularies) were explored at the 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. overall; combined, these payors control 59% market share. The most common plan was examined when possible and are specified in Table 1. If the insurer offered non-Medicare plans in a state Marketplace (Obamacare), the most populous state was chosen (California > Texas > Florida). Humana (HUM) doesn't do Exchanges, so their Medicaid plan and that of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are the only ones in the survey. Recent products from the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics were included, such as TEPEZZA (approved 2020) and UPLIZNA (2021). However, biosimilars such as MVASI (Avastin) and KANJINTI (Herceptin) were assumed to have similar coverage to the reference product, and were not included.

How to read Table 2:

Tier # Higher Tiers have higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.

Sp Specialty drugs are used to treat difficult, long-term conditions and may need to get filled through a specialty pharmacy.

PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.

NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy could be available to request coverage for a NF drug.

X Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.

Table 2. 2023 Coverage newer Amgen Products at 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S.

Rank Commercial health insurance plans Parsabiv Aimovig EVENITY LUMAKRAS TAVNEOS TEZSPIRE TEPEZZA UPLIZNA 1 Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier] x x x x x x x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier NF PA 3 PA 5 PA NF PA NF PA NF PA NF PA NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List x x x x x x x x BCBS Montana Basic Drug List x x x x x x x x BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List x x x x x x x x BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List x x x x x x x x BCBS Texas Basic Drug List x x x x x x x x 4 UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier] x 2 PA x 4 PA 3 PA x x x 5 Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List] x 2 PA x x x x x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out) x 2 5 x x x x 5 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 5 PA x 5 PA Sp 6 PA x x x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 3 PA x 5 PA 6 PA x x x 9 Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive x 2 PA 3 PA 3 PA 3 PA 3 PA x x 10 Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier x 3 x 4 PA 5 5 x x 11 Humana Rx5 medical? 3 PA medical? x x medical? medical? medical? 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 3 x 6 PA x x x x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x 2 PA 4 PA 4 4 PA 4 PA 4 PA x 15 Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier] x 3 PA x 5 PA 5 PA NF PA x x Rank Health Insurance Marketplace plans Parsabiv Aimovig EVENITY LUMAKRAS TAVNEOS TEZSPIRE TEPEZZA UPLIZNA 1 Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace] x x x x x x x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List NF PA NF PA 5 PA NF PA NF PA NF PA NF PA NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBSIL 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 3 x 6 x x x x BCBSMT 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 3 x 6 x x x x BCBSNM 6 Tier HIE Drug List x 3 x 6 x x x x BCBSOK 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 3 x 6 x x x x BCBSTX STAR & STAR Kids x 2 x x 2 PA x x x 4 UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard] x 2 PA x NF NF PA x x x 5 Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List] x 2 PA x x x x x x 6 CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA) x 2 x x x x x x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 5 PA x 5 PA Sp 6 PA x x x 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 3 PA x 5 PA 6 PA x x x 10 BCBS North Carolina Essential Q x 3 x 5 x x x x 11 Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List] x 2 x x x x x x 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 3 x 6 PA x x x x 14 Molina Healthcare [CA Marketplace] x x x x x x x x Rank Medicare Prescription Drug Plans Parsabiv Aimovig EVENITY LUMAKRAS TAVNEOS TEZSPIRE TEPEZZA UPLIZNA 1 Kaiser Permanente x x 5 5 5 5 5 x 2 Anthem Blue Cross MedicareRx [B5] x 3 PA x 5 PA x x x x 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic x x x 5 PA x x x x BCBS Montana Medicare Advantage Classic PPO x 3 PA x 5 PA x x x x BCBS New Mexico MedicareRx Basic x x x 5 PA x x x x BCBS Oklahoma MedicareRx Basic x x x 5 PA x x x x BCBS Texas MedicareRx Basic x x x 5 PA x x x x 4 UnitedHealth [AARP MedicareRx Walgreens PDP] x 4 PA x 5 PA x x 5 PA x 5 Centene [Wellcare Value Script PDP] x 3 PA x 5 PA x x x x 6 CVS (Aetna) [SilverScript Choice PDP] x 3 x 5 PA x x x x 7 GuideWell (Florida BlueMedicare Premier Rx) x x x 5 PA x x x x 8 BCBS of Michigan Prescription Blue PDP Select x 3 PA x 5 PA x x x x 9 Highmark Performance Formulary x 3 PA 5 PA 3 PA 5 PA x x x 10 BCBS North Carolina Blue Medicare Rx Standard x x x 5 PA x x x x 11 Humana Basic Rx Plan PDP x 4 PA x 5 PA Sp x x x x 12 BCBS Alabama BlueRx Essential x x x 5 PA x x x x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x 3 PA x 5 PA x x x x 14 Molina Medicare Choice Care (HMO) x 3 PA x 5 PA x x x x 15 Independence Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO x 4 PA 5 PA 5 PA 5 PA x x x Click to enlarge

Kaiser Permanente, with 12.6 million members, doesn't cover these products until they turn 65. Migraine sufferers have almost universal access to Aimovig, yet strangely, revenue growth is only 5.3% compared to 2020, perhaps reflecting fierce competition in the space. Aside from Aimovig, only LUMAKRAS and TAVNEOS are on a (slight) majority of PDLs. The post-menopausal osteoporosis treatment EVENITY may be a bright spot, bringing in >$500 million despite the sparse coverage, especially from Medicare.

After earnings, AMGN mostly resumed tracking the reference SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) but couldn't bridge the gap, becoming one of the five Big Pharma members promoted for their dividends that have all underperformed among personal recommendations (Figure 2). Amgen highlighted record quarters for #2 seller Prolia, #5 Nplate, #7 Repatha, #8 KYPROLIS, as well as BLINCYTO and AMGEVITA. Combined, Q4 2022 sales of these established medicines were $2.4 billion, an increase of $443 million (or +22.6% growth over COVID-19-ravaged 2021, Table 3). Longs can only hope the trend continues, but 2024 might represent the peak. Most investors following the stock are likely aware of the imminent loss of exclusivity in the U.S. this year for #1 ENBREL (June), Prolia/#4XGEVA (November), #3 Otezla (December), and Nplate (July), and generics/biosimilars are sure to follow.

Figure 2. Performance of CSI's Buys and Strong Buys from September 2022 compared to S&P ETF.

Table 3. Amgen Q4 Revenues (in $ Millions, except percentages)

Q4 '22 Q4 '21 YOY Δ Q4 '20 YOY Δ US ROW TOTAL US ROW TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL TOTAL Enbrel® 1,079 19 1,098 1,082 26 1,108 (1 %) 1,272 -13% Prolia® 682 310 992 581 292 873 14 % 749 17% Otezla® 520 96 616 520 110 630 (2 %) 617 2% XGEVA® 358 126 484 373 172 545 (11 %) 502 9% Nplate® 374 95 469 162 120 282 66 % 227 24% Aranesp® 124 224 348 128 234 362 (4 %) 375 -3% Repatha® 147 186 333 136 137 273 22 % 253 8% KYPROLIS® 224 101 325 189 95 284 14 % 272 4% Vectibix® 109 129 238 92 151 243 (2 %) 221 10% EVENITY® 157 68 225 101 42 143 57 % 90 59% Neulasta® 187 34 221 299 52 351 (37 %) 536 -35% MVASI® 134 71 205 209 95 304 (33 %) 280 9% BLINCYTO® 96 68 164 77 55 132 24 % 103 28% AMGEVITA™ 119 119 115 115 3 % 103 12% Aimovig® 109 5 114 88 2 90 27 % 104 -13% EPOGEN® 114 - 114 128 - 128 (11 %) 133 -4% Parsabiv® 64 29 93 43 26 69 35 % 172 -60% TEZSPIRE® 79 - 79 NM LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS™ 62 9 71 40 5 45 58 % - * KANJINTI® 50 13 63 125 14 139 (55 %) 158 -12% NEUPOGEN® 22 12 34 15 16 31 10 % 46 -33% TAVNEOS® 16 5 21 NM Sensipar®/Mimpara™ -3 10 7 2 16 18 (61 %) 45 -60% Other products* 90 29 119 61 45 106 12 % 76 39% Total product sales $ 4,794 $ 1,758 $ 6,552 $ 4,451 $ 1,820 $ 6,271 4 % $ 6,334 -1% Click to enlarge

* Other products includes Corlanor, GENSENTA, IMLYGIC, AVSOLA, Bergamo, and RIABNI

To conclude, Amgen is overly dependent on U.S. sales. The New Products accounted for $603 million in Q4, 80% of it from the U.S. Because of this, Longs may want to somehow keep abreast of formulary changes that happen every 1-3 months and hope that these drugs land on a few more of the all-important PDLs. In 2021, only 71% of total revenues were domestic. Some patents in Europe have already expired. It is hard to see how the company will be able to achieve what management expects will be a 65%-35% U.S/ex-U.S. blend by 2030, a figure they upped from 72%-28% since Investor Day last year.

Amgen won't be reporting on Horizon products or guiding with their contributions until the deal closes, likely by June. Consequently, 2023 revenue guidance tops out at $27.2 billion, or +3% YOY. Wall Street's average of $28.72 billion is 5.5% above that, which is doable once TEPEZZA and company are in the mix. Nevertheless, 8 analysts have revised their annual estimates downward in the past 3 months, garnering a D grade in Seeking Alpha's Quant system. Given the uncertainties of Amgen's handling of Horizon Products, the slow overall expansion in international territories, the resultant F Quant-rated Growth, and the apparent movement by the market away from high-yield large-caps as suitable defensive healthcare stocks in a bear market, AMGN is no longer a Buy.