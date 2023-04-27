Revenue Headwinds Pull Amgen Into Neutral
Summary
- Eight new products are, on the whole, barely covered by insurance.
- Patent cliff continues this year for many of the top-selling drugs.
- Overall and international sales growth is minimal.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a large ($130 billion market cap) biotechnology constituent of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. My previous article projected it as a Buy mostly for its mergers and acquisitions of 3 potential blockbusters as well as a dividend increase to $2.13 per share (currently a Quant system A- 3.49% yield). However, the stock immediately tanked until the end of January (Figure 1). Then, despite in-line ESP and a revenue beat, the stock lost 2.4% the next day. U.S.-based revenues comprised 73% of the $26.3 billion global totals (Table 1). Since the prior formulary coverage, there have been several approvals and acquisitions, including Parsabiv (2017), Aimovig (2018), EVENITY (2019), and 3 from 2021: LUMAKRAS, TAVNEOS and TEZSPIRE. Together, these "New Products" generated $1.77 billion in 2022 (77% from U.S.). Investors have to note that uneven coverage by health payors may be holding some of these newer products back.
Figure 1. Amgen Price Chart since January 17 article, Amgen Reinforcing Its Portfolio
Table 1. Amgen Annual Revenues (in $ Millions, except percentages)
|
U.S.
|
Rest of World
|
Total
|
2022
|
YOY
|
2021
|
YOY
|
2020
|
2022
|
YOY
|
2021
|
YOY
|
2020
|
2022
|
YOY
|
2021
|
YOY
|
2020
|
ENBREL
|
$ 4,044
|
-7.1%
|
$ 4,352
|
-10.4%
|
$ 4,855
|
$ 73
|
-35.4%
|
$ 113
|
-19.9%
|
$ 141
|
$ 4,117
|
-7.8%
|
$ 4,465
|
-10.6%
|
$ 4,996
|
Prolia
|
2,465
|
14.7%
|
2,150
|
17.5%
|
1,830
|
1,163
|
5.9%
|
1,098
|
17.7%
|
933
|
3,628
|
11.7%
|
3,248
|
17.6%
|
2,763
|
Otezla
|
1,886
|
4.5%
|
1,804
|
0.8%
|
1,790
|
402
|
-9.7%
|
445
|
9.9%
|
405
|
2,288
|
1.7%
|
2,249
|
2.5%
|
2,195
|
XGEVA
|
1,480
|
3.2%
|
1,434
|
2.1%
|
1,405
|
534
|
-8.6%
|
584
|
18.2%
|
494
|
2,014
|
-0.2%
|
2,018
|
6.3%
|
1,899
|
Aranesp
|
521
|
-3.0%
|
537
|
-14.6%
|
629
|
900
|
-4.6%
|
943
|
0.4%
|
939
|
1,421
|
-4.0%
|
1,480
|
-5.6%
|
1,568
|
Nplate
|
848
|
49.8%
|
566
|
16.7%
|
485
|
459
|
-0.4%
|
461
|
26.3%
|
365
|
1,307
|
27.3%
|
1,027
|
20.8%
|
850
|
Repatha
|
608
|
9.2%
|
557
|
21.4%
|
459
|
688
|
22.9%
|
560
|
30.8%
|
428
|
1,296
|
16.0%
|
1,117
|
25.9%
|
887
|
KYPROLIS
|
850
|
15.5%
|
736
|
3.7%
|
710
|
397
|
6.7%
|
372
|
4.8%
|
355
|
1,247
|
12.5%
|
1,108
|
4.0%
|
1,065
|
Neulasta
|
959
|
-36.7%
|
1,514
|
-24.3%
|
2,001
|
167
|
-24.1%
|
220
|
-24.7%
|
292
|
1,126
|
-35.1%
|
1,734
|
-24.4%
|
2,293
|
EVENITY
|
533
|
61.0%
|
331
|
73.3%
|
191
|
254
|
27.6%
|
199
|
25.2%
|
159
|
787
|
48.5%
|
530
|
51.4%
|
350
|
MVASI
|
602
|
-27.1%
|
826
|
25.9%
|
656
|
299
|
-12.1%
|
340
|
139.4%
|
142
|
901
|
-22.7%
|
1,166
|
46.1%
|
798
|
Vectibix
|
396
|
14.1%
|
347
|
1.5%
|
342
|
497
|
-5.5%
|
526
|
12.2%
|
469
|
893
|
2.3%
|
873
|
7.6%
|
811
|
BLINCYTO
|
336
|
20.9%
|
278
|
20.3%
|
231
|
247
|
27.3%
|
194
|
31.1%
|
148
|
583
|
23.5%
|
472
|
24.5%
|
379
|
EPOGEN
|
506
|
-2.9%
|
521
|
-12.9%
|
598
|
506
|
-2.9%
|
521
|
-12.9%
|
598
|
AMGEVITA
|
460
|
4.8%
|
439
|
32.6%
|
331
|
460
|
4.8%
|
439
|
32.6%
|
331
|
Aimovig
|
398
|
27.2%
|
313
|
-17.2%
|
378
|
16
|
300.0%
|
4
|
NM
|
-
|
414
|
30.6%
|
317
|
-16.1%
|
378
|
Parsabiv
|
253
|
68.7%
|
150
|
-75.2%
|
605
|
129
|
-0.8%
|
130
|
17.1%
|
111
|
382
|
36.4%
|
280
|
-60.9%
|
716
|
KANJINTI
|
257
|
-46.3%
|
479
|
0.8%
|
475
|
59
|
-36.6%
|
93
|
1.1%
|
92
|
316
|
-44.8%
|
572
|
0.9%
|
567
|
LUMAKRAS
|
222
|
170.7%
|
82
|
NM
|
-
|
63
|
687.5%
|
8
|
NM
|
-
|
285
|
216.7%
|
90
|
-
|
TEZSPIRE
|
170
|
NM
|
-
|
NM
|
-
|
170
|
NM
|
-
|
-
|
NEUPOGEN
|
87
|
-13.9%
|
101
|
-29.9%
|
144
|
57
|
-14.9%
|
67
|
-17.3%
|
81
|
144
|
-14.3%
|
168
|
-25.3%
|
225
|
Sensipar/Mimpara
|
10
|
66.7%
|
6
|
-93.5%
|
92
|
54
|
-30.8%
|
78
|
-60.2%
|
196
|
64
|
-23.8%
|
84
|
-70.8%
|
288
|
TAVNEOS (1)
|
16
|
NM
|
-
|
NM
|
-
|
5
|
NM
|
-
|
NM
|
-
|
21
|
NM
|
-
|
-
|
Other (2)
|
296
|
46.5%
|
202
|
85.3%
|
109
|
135
|
-1.5%
|
137
|
-21.3%
|
174
|
431
|
27.1%
|
339
|
19.8%
|
283
(1) TAVNEOS was acquired on October 20, 2022 from ChemoCentryx.
(2) Consists of Corlanor, AVSOLA, IMLYGIC and RIABNI, and Gensenta and Bergamo subsidiaries.
|
Total product sales
|
17,743
|
2.6%
|
17,286
|
-3.9%
|
17,985
|
7,058
|
0.7%
|
7,011
|
12.1%
|
6,255
|
24,801
|
2.1%
|
24,297
|
0.2%
|
24,240
|
Other revenues
|
852
|
-6.2%
|
908
|
77.7%
|
511
|
670
|
-13.4%
|
774
|
15.0%
|
673
|
1,522
|
-9.5%
|
1,682
|
42.1%
|
1,184
|
Total revenues
|
$ 18,595
|
2.2%
|
$ 18,194
|
-1.6%
|
$ 18,496
|
$ 7,728
|
-0.7%
|
$ 7,785
|
12.4%
|
$ 6,928
|
$ 26,323
|
1.3%
|
$ 25,979
|
2.2%
|
$ 25,424
|
NM = not meaningful
Prescription drug lists (PDLs or formularies) were explored at the 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. overall; combined, these payors control 59% market share. The most common plan was examined when possible and are specified in Table 1. If the insurer offered non-Medicare plans in a state Marketplace (Obamacare), the most populous state was chosen (California > Texas > Florida). Humana (HUM) doesn't do Exchanges, so their Medicaid plan and that of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are the only ones in the survey. Recent products from the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics were included, such as TEPEZZA (approved 2020) and UPLIZNA (2021). However, biosimilars such as MVASI (Avastin) and KANJINTI (Herceptin) were assumed to have similar coverage to the reference product, and were not included.
How to read Table 2:
Tier # Higher Tiers have higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.
Sp Specialty drugs are used to treat difficult, long-term conditions and may need to get filled through a specialty pharmacy.
PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.
NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy could be available to request coverage for a NF drug.
X Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.
Table 2. 2023 Coverage newer Amgen Products at 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S.
|
Rank
|
Commercial health insurance plans
|
Parsabiv
|
Aimovig
|
EVENITY
|
LUMAKRAS
|
TAVNEOS
|
TEZSPIRE
|
TEPEZZA
|
UPLIZNA
|
1
|
Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier]
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
2
|
Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier
|
NF PA
|
3 PA
|
5 PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
3
|
Health Care Service Corporation
|
BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS Montana Basic Drug List
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS Texas Basic Drug List
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
4
|
UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier]
|
x
|
2 PA
|
x
|
4 PA
|
3 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5
|
Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List]
|
x
|
2 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
6
|
CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out)
|
x
|
2
|
5
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5
|
7
|
GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
5 PA Sp
|
6 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
8
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO]
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
6 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
9
|
Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive
|
x
|
2 PA
|
3 PA
|
3 PA
|
3 PA
|
3 PA
|
x
|
x
|
10
|
Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
4 PA
|
5
|
5
|
x
|
x
|
11
|
Humana Rx5
|
medical?
|
3 PA
|
medical?
|
x
|
x
|
medical?
|
medical?
|
medical?
|
12
|
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
6 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
13
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
|
x
|
2 PA
|
4 PA
|
4
|
4 PA
|
4 PA
|
4 PA
|
x
|
15
|
Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier]
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
5 PA
|
NF PA
|
x
|
x
|
Rank
|
Health Insurance Marketplace plans
|
Parsabiv
|
Aimovig
|
EVENITY
|
LUMAKRAS
|
TAVNEOS
|
TEZSPIRE
|
TEPEZZA
|
UPLIZNA
|
1
|
Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace]
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
2
|
Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
5 PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
NF PA
|
3
|
Health Care Service Corporation
|
BCBSIL 6 Tier HIM Drug List
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
6
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBSMT 6 Tier HIM Drug List
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
6
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBSNM 6 Tier HIE Drug List
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
6
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBSOK 6 Tier HIM Drug List
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
6
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBSTX STAR & STAR Kids
|
x
|
2
|
x
|
x
|
2 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
4
|
UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard]
|
x
|
2 PA
|
x
|
NF
|
NF PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5
|
Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List]
|
x
|
2 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
6
|
CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA)
|
x
|
2
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
7
|
GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
5 PA Sp
|
6 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
8
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO]
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
6 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
10
|
BCBS North Carolina Essential Q
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
5
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
11
|
Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List]
|
x
|
2
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
12
|
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
6 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
14
|
Molina Healthcare [CA Marketplace]
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Rank
|
Medicare Prescription Drug Plans
|
Parsabiv
|
Aimovig
|
EVENITY
|
LUMAKRAS
|
TAVNEOS
|
TEZSPIRE
|
TEPEZZA
|
UPLIZNA
|
1
|
Kaiser Permanente
|
x
|
x
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
x
|
2
|
Anthem Blue Cross MedicareRx [B5]
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
3
|
Health Care Service Corporation
|
BCBS Illinois Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS Montana Medicare Advantage Classic PPO
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS New Mexico MedicareRx Basic
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS Oklahoma MedicareRx Basic
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
BCBS Texas MedicareRx Basic
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
4
|
UnitedHealth [AARP MedicareRx Walgreens PDP]
|
x
|
4 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
5
|
Centene [Wellcare Value Script PDP]
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
6
|
CVS (Aetna) [SilverScript Choice PDP]
|
x
|
3
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
7
|
GuideWell (Florida BlueMedicare Premier Rx)
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
8
|
BCBS of Michigan Prescription Blue PDP Select
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
9
|
Highmark Performance Formulary
|
x
|
3 PA
|
5 PA
|
3 PA
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
10
|
BCBS North Carolina Blue Medicare Rx Standard
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
11
|
Humana Basic Rx Plan PDP
|
x
|
4 PA
|
x
|
5 PA Sp
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
12
|
BCBS Alabama BlueRx Essential
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
13
|
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
14
|
Molina Medicare Choice Care (HMO)
|
x
|
3 PA
|
x
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
15
|
Independence Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO
|
x
|
4 PA
|
5 PA
|
5 PA
|
5 PA
|
x
|
x
|
x
Kaiser Permanente, with 12.6 million members, doesn't cover these products until they turn 65. Migraine sufferers have almost universal access to Aimovig, yet strangely, revenue growth is only 5.3% compared to 2020, perhaps reflecting fierce competition in the space. Aside from Aimovig, only LUMAKRAS and TAVNEOS are on a (slight) majority of PDLs. The post-menopausal osteoporosis treatment EVENITY may be a bright spot, bringing in >$500 million despite the sparse coverage, especially from Medicare.
After earnings, AMGN mostly resumed tracking the reference SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) but couldn't bridge the gap, becoming one of the five Big Pharma members promoted for their dividends that have all underperformed among personal recommendations (Figure 2). Amgen highlighted record quarters for #2 seller Prolia, #5 Nplate, #7 Repatha, #8 KYPROLIS, as well as BLINCYTO and AMGEVITA. Combined, Q4 2022 sales of these established medicines were $2.4 billion, an increase of $443 million (or +22.6% growth over COVID-19-ravaged 2021, Table 3). Longs can only hope the trend continues, but 2024 might represent the peak. Most investors following the stock are likely aware of the imminent loss of exclusivity in the U.S. this year for #1 ENBREL (June), Prolia/#4XGEVA (November), #3 Otezla (December), and Nplate (July), and generics/biosimilars are sure to follow.
Figure 2. Performance of CSI's Buys and Strong Buys from September 2022 compared to S&P ETF.
Table 3. Amgen Q4 Revenues (in $ Millions, except percentages)
|
Q4 '22
|
Q4 '21
|
YOY Δ
|
Q4 '20
|
YOY Δ
|
US
|
ROW
|
TOTAL
|
US
|
ROW
|
TOTAL
|
TOTAL
|
TOTAL
|
TOTAL
|
Enbrel®
|
1,079
|
19
|
1,098
|
1,082
|
26
|
1,108
|
(1 %)
|
1,272
|
-13%
|
Prolia®
|
682
|
310
|
992
|
581
|
292
|
873
|
14 %
|
749
|
17%
|
Otezla®
|
520
|
96
|
616
|
520
|
110
|
630
|
(2 %)
|
617
|
2%
|
XGEVA®
|
358
|
126
|
484
|
373
|
172
|
545
|
(11 %)
|
502
|
9%
|
Nplate®
|
374
|
95
|
469
|
162
|
120
|
282
|
66 %
|
227
|
24%
|
Aranesp®
|
124
|
224
|
348
|
128
|
234
|
362
|
(4 %)
|
375
|
-3%
|
Repatha®
|
147
|
186
|
333
|
136
|
137
|
273
|
22 %
|
253
|
8%
|
KYPROLIS®
|
224
|
101
|
325
|
189
|
95
|
284
|
14 %
|
272
|
4%
|
Vectibix®
|
109
|
129
|
238
|
92
|
151
|
243
|
(2 %)
|
221
|
10%
|
EVENITY®
|
157
|
68
|
225
|
101
|
42
|
143
|
57 %
|
90
|
59%
|
Neulasta®
|
187
|
34
|
221
|
299
|
52
|
351
|
(37 %)
|
536
|
-35%
|
MVASI®
|
134
|
71
|
205
|
209
|
95
|
304
|
(33 %)
|
280
|
9%
|
BLINCYTO®
|
96
|
68
|
164
|
77
|
55
|
132
|
24 %
|
103
|
28%
|
AMGEVITA™
|
119
|
119
|
115
|
115
|
3 %
|
103
|
12%
|
Aimovig®
|
109
|
5
|
114
|
88
|
2
|
90
|
27 %
|
104
|
-13%
|
EPOGEN®
|
114
|
-
|
114
|
128
|
-
|
128
|
(11 %)
|
133
|
-4%
|
Parsabiv®
|
64
|
29
|
93
|
43
|
26
|
69
|
35 %
|
172
|
-60%
|
TEZSPIRE®
|
79
|
-
|
79
|
NM
|
LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS™
|
62
|
9
|
71
|
40
|
5
|
45
|
58 %
|
-
|
*
|
KANJINTI®
|
50
|
13
|
63
|
125
|
14
|
139
|
(55 %)
|
158
|
-12%
|
NEUPOGEN®
|
22
|
12
|
34
|
15
|
16
|
31
|
10 %
|
46
|
-33%
|
TAVNEOS®
|
16
|
5
|
21
|
NM
|
Sensipar®/Mimpara™
|
-3
|
10
|
7
|
2
|
16
|
18
|
(61 %)
|
45
|
-60%
|
Other products*
|
90
|
29
|
119
|
61
|
45
|
106
|
12 %
|
76
|
39%
|
Total product sales
|
$ 4,794
|
$ 1,758
|
$ 6,552
|
$ 4,451
|
$ 1,820
|
$ 6,271
|
4 %
|
$ 6,334
|
-1%
* Other products includes Corlanor, GENSENTA, IMLYGIC, AVSOLA, Bergamo, and RIABNI
To conclude, Amgen is overly dependent on U.S. sales. The New Products accounted for $603 million in Q4, 80% of it from the U.S. Because of this, Longs may want to somehow keep abreast of formulary changes that happen every 1-3 months and hope that these drugs land on a few more of the all-important PDLs. In 2021, only 71% of total revenues were domestic. Some patents in Europe have already expired. It is hard to see how the company will be able to achieve what management expects will be a 65%-35% U.S/ex-U.S. blend by 2030, a figure they upped from 72%-28% since Investor Day last year.
Amgen won't be reporting on Horizon products or guiding with their contributions until the deal closes, likely by June. Consequently, 2023 revenue guidance tops out at $27.2 billion, or +3% YOY. Wall Street's average of $28.72 billion is 5.5% above that, which is doable once TEPEZZA and company are in the mix. Nevertheless, 8 analysts have revised their annual estimates downward in the past 3 months, garnering a D grade in Seeking Alpha's Quant system. Given the uncertainties of Amgen's handling of Horizon Products, the slow overall expansion in international territories, the resultant F Quant-rated Growth, and the apparent movement by the market away from high-yield large-caps as suitable defensive healthcare stocks in a bear market, AMGN is no longer a Buy.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments