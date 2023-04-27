Mario Tama

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has just reported its Q1 earnings as Seeking Alpha has covered here. On the surface, this looks like a "meh" earnings release with nothing spectacular nor immediately concerning. The stock is under a bit of pressure pre-market, and if I were to place a bet, I'd bet the stock would end the day down given that the stock has jumped nearly 6% in the last month. But most Altria investors will likely not be concerned about a single day's price action but would like to know what the quarter brought and how that plays into the short-term and long-term future.

Let us break down Altria's Q1 earnings into Good, Bad, and Ugly to get that balanced view every investor needs. Let us get into the details.

Good:

Adjusted EPS of $1.18 beat expectations by a cent but more importantly, was up 5.4% YoY. I'd like to stress that this shows Altria's operational excellence and pricing power that despite lower revenue YoY (covered below), inflationary pressure, and general declining volume, the company reported a near 6% growth in EPS. When you factor in the 8% yield, it is easy to see how Altria can reward the patient long-term investors through compounding.

Altria did not purchase any shares in Q1 2023 due to the NJOY transaction. Why am I putting this in the good news section? Because that means the company still has the entire $1 Billion in the kitty to use towards buybacks in the next three quarters. Another positive way to look at this is that the stock was up almost 6% in the last month with no help from buybacks. So, fully expect Altria to step on the buyback accelerator should the stock sell-off meaningfully anytime this year.

The company not only re-affirmed 2023's guidance but also touched upon 2028 enterprise goals of rewarding investors with mid-single digit growth on both EPS and dividend growth. Sounds like great news to me.

I'd like to stay clear of political discussions here, but given the general tone towards Altria's impact on public health, the fact that the company is on target to use 100% renewal energy by 2030 should help the optics (think lobbying), not to mention actually benefit the environment.

Bad:

That the company acknowledged volume decline was an admission of guilt by and of itself, but to attribute that to inflationary pressure gave me a chuckle. Everyone knows tobacco demand is highly inelastic and the decline in volume should be attributed more to the perennial decline in smoking behavior rather than to inflation.

The 6% run-up in the last month has pushed Altria's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") to almost 80 as shown below. For a stock like Altria that is perennially undervalued and under appreciated, this is rare. While I would welcome the stock moving higher, I suspect the average earnings report combined with the recent run-up is likely to dampen the stock price in the short-term.

MO RSI Stockrsi.com

Ugly:

Even the iconic Marlboro man is not immune to the decline in volume. We knew that in the past too. But what is concerning here is that the percentage decline almost doubled in Q1 2023. That is, Q1 2022 reported as 5.8% in Marlboro volume while Q1 2023 reported a 10.40% decline.

Almost as a direct result, Altria's Revenue missed by $130 million or by 2.50%. A one-off miss may not concern me, but this is becoming a pattern as shown below, although the margins aren't big. This could be a sign that the decline in volume is much heavier than any of us are expecting. Bear in mind, this is in despite Altria's pricing muscles, which it exercises quite frequently.

Altria Revenue Misses (Google Finance)

Conclusion

To summarize the quarter, it was a typical Altria quarter with nothing spectacular nor too concerning. There are a couple of red flags like the revenue and higher than expected volume decline, but the company once again offset those by operational excellence. I am also cautiously optimistic about the company's recent vaping moves and they know very well they are being watched closely this time after botching the last couple of attempts.

And is the stock a buy here? Generally speaking, Altria Group, Inc. is a value-income play as always with its commitment towards dividends and well publicized EPS targets. So, if you have no exposure to the stock, initiating a position here may not be a bad idea give the still-high yield.

However, if you already hold a sizeable position like I do, I rate Altria Group, Inc. stock a hold. My personal favorite time to invest new funds in Altria in the past has been when the stock got beaten down mercilessly over some rumors resulting in conditions like:

(a) RSI below 30

(b) yield higher by forward PE by at least a percentage point and

(c) mindless downgrades.

None of those conditions are true right now. I am happy reinvesting dividends ("DRIP") into Altria Group, Inc. in the meantime and look forward to picking up additional shares through my DRIP in the next couple of days when the company sends its dividends my way.