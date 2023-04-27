Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dow: Resilient Q1, Buy Reiterated

Apr. 27, 2023 10:11 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)1 Comment
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • Better than expected results.
  • Focus on cash flow generation with a solid financial position. Dow has long-term upside due to Decarbonize and Grow strategy initiatives.
  • A difficult year with a risk/reward upside for 2024+.
Scientists working in the laboratory

sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Last time, here at the Lab, we revised our expectations; however, Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) is already back at our target price estimates. As a memo, we valued the company with an EV/EBITDA of 5.5x, arriving at a buy rating of $52

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.81K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.