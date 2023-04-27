sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Last time, here at the Lab, we revised our expectations; however, Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) is already back at our target price estimates. As a memo, we valued the company with an EV/EBITDA of 5.5x, arriving at a buy rating of $52 per share.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Yesterday, the company released its three-month update and despite a negative stock price reaction, we believe that is still offering a compelling valuation. Here at the Lab, we now expect a trough year on the company's earnings, as there is additional industrial capacity in several Dow commodities that will pressure its price & profitability. These headwinds are coming from polyethylene (PE) and methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI). While we are concerned about 2023 demand (and we are pricing Dow below consensus estimates), we are confident that the risk/reward is skewed on the upside for 2024+.

Dow growth upside (Dow Inc Q1 results presentation)

In addition, the company is on track to achieve its $1 billion in cost savings initiatives that reinforce our investment thesis on how Dow is positioning the be the leader on a cost-basis operating model, continuing to maximize its FCF generation.

There are two other upsides to consider:

The company's underfunded pension was at $8 billion at spin-off time in 2019, and now this liability declined to approximately $2.5 billion. Pension liability was a negative focus on the Wall Street investor community, as there were concerns about cash flow generation while continuing to pay its dividends across the cycle. Higher interest rates and voluntary contributions helped decrease the liability size and this concern has been relieved; The company's CAPEX is stepping up to near D&A levels in the medium term-horizon. Even if FCF will decrease, Dow is guiding for buyback to cover dilution. Over the medium time horizon, we are forecasting an average of 65% operating income for dividends and buyback across the economic cycle that will support shareholders' remuneration (even in a depressed year such as 2023).

Q1 results

Looking at the company's results, Q1 performances were a beat thanks to PM&C figures, as product demand was higher than anticipated. Dow adjusted EBITDA and EPS were at $1.4 billion and $0.58, while consensus (on average) was expecting $1.2 billion and $0.36. Top-line sales reached $11.9 billion and were down by 22% compared to last year, while were broadly flat on a quarterly basis. This was due to slower industrial activity; however, the Q1 beat was recorded thanks to the PM&C & Packaging gain which offset the decline in the industrial intermediates & infrastructure segment.

We should also mention that Dow delivered negative volume growth of 11% on a yearly comparison, with a negative performance in the EMEA region (-15%). The company is guiding a better Q2 (in line with Wall Street expectations), with quarterly step-ups in EBITDA expected in particular in the PM&C and Packaging division. The CEO's words were very in line with our estimates, and once again the company demonstrated "its agility in challenging macroeconomic conditions - leveraging their advantaged feedstock positions and its focused on higher-value products". In detail, here are our main Q1 key takeaways:

Plastics EBITDA delivered approximately $962 million with a division decline of 1% quarter-on-quarter due to a 3% lower price and a 2% higher volume. In April, following the management indication, we are increasing by 5 basis points in North America price; Performance Materials & Coatings reached an EBITDA of $231 million versus the expectation of $91 million. The segment grew by +245% on a quarterly basis supported by higher volume. Demand was driven by silicones and coatings in construction markets; Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure EBITDA stood at $251 million and was the negative outlier in the quarter. There was a minus 15% on an EBITDA basis with a decline in price and volume (5% each). Here we should report a lower demand for industrial activities; FX decreased top-line sales by 1% on a yearly basis and we are estimating the same negative effect in 2023; On a negative note, we should report an earnings decline for Sadara. Equity losses reached $48 million and were mainly driven by planned maintenance activity.

Dow segment performance in a Snap

Conclusion and valuation

Here at the Lab, following the quarterly release, we decided to increase our target price. Dow has a flexible downstream portfolio with a superior asset MIX versus its peers. The company has a best-in-class feedstock availability with a leading cost position. Over the year, Dow is continuing to be more efficient thanks to cost action and structural cost-saving initiatives. For this reason, we believe that the company will trade at a higher rate compared to its mid-cycle multiple as it goes into what we believe to be a difficult 2023 on earnings. Last time, we valued Dow with a 5.5x multiple; however, the company multiple has always been 6.5x. Therefore, following the margin outlook improvement on PM&C, our twelve months target price is set at $60 per share. Key risks on our overweight include 1) higher competition, 2) prolonged low margin levels, and 3) lower demand for polyethylene, silicones, and MDI.