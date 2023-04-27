The-Tor

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) management went on a shopping spree that materially changed the company. Shareholders are hoping that the acquisitions make the company more profitable on a per share basis. But the market will likely wait for a track record, as the company is now constituted. In many ways, the company is now a new issue and the industry is still very much out of favor. So, the currently cheap price compared to the latest earnings should be expected. But if management realizes the potential of the acquisitions, then this could turn out to be a bargain price for investors.

Earthstone Energy Summary Of Acquisition Methodology (Earthstone Energy Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

It is not often that someone or some management team can put together a company of this size in such a short period of time. The fact that this got done as seamlessly as it did is a tribute to the experience of management.

But the market will still demand a track record of the company as constituted. This is a company that began the year with production in the low five-digit range and ended the year with production in the six-digit range. The market recognizes that the production growth was not organic.

However, the chart above demonstrates that the company could be a very profitable company. Many companies never tell shareholders the location cost of wells. It does not factor into the decision to drill or not drill because it is a sunk cost. But location costs do factor into company profitability because they are in a sense part of the production cost, just like the costs that depreciate.

Because land does not depreciate or deplete or amortize, management often just bypasses how much the land costs for each well. Shareholders then wonder why some companies are more profitable than others. Here, management essentially claims that there is no location cost because they only paid for reserves (and only certain reserves at that).

This is a big deal because one often saw the better Permian acreage going for $60K or more an acre during the good times. But that means on 100-acre spacing, that well has a land cost of $6 million in addition to the presented breakeven by management to overcome to show a profit.

Here, management is claiming that is not going to happen. Therefore, profitability per share should be considerably better than is the case for those companies that paid a fair amount for the acreage they drilled on (in many cases without that reserve backing shown above because it was good acreage).

Low Cost

Management makes the claim in the latest presentation that they are relatively low cost. But cost is only one consideration. The two most important considerations are margin and volume. There have been (for example) plenty of debt-leveraged secondary recovery companies and others who claimed to have large margins. But those margins combined with the production volume generated an insufficient cash flow.

The production of this company began with a fair amount of natural gas volume. When that happens, then costs had better be low.

Mr. Market will be looking for a sufficient return on invested capital to produce a premium valuation. That will be an optimal combination of margin and volume to produce a decent cash flow for the company as it is now composed.

A decent level of cash flow would also validate the assertion of management that the enterprise value of the company is at a discount to the reserve report. This is yet another area where investors often see lots of reserves and think the company has a great future. Except, the reserves are too expensive to develop profitably in some cases. In this case, that appears to be not a serious consideration. But it is something to watch out for.

Low Valuation

Management also makes the case that the company has a low valuation compared to peers. But that is because this is a relatively new entity after quite a few material acquisitions in such a short time period. It probably is best to consider this a new issue in terms of investment purposes.

Premium valuations happen when there is a track record of superior profitability. That appears likely to happen if the chart above about conservative valuations of acquisitions is correct. The market expectation would be that superior profitability will then follow.

Superior profitability can happen in many ways. Mr. Market does not care which way it happens. But Mr. Market does care that it happens or the company does not get that superior valuation.

Going Forward

Mr. Market does value a growth story. But that growth has to be consistent over time. Here, the growth came all at once. Rapid growth has its own risks. Usually, those risks involve a loss of cost control and quality issues. This is yet another reason why Mr. Market will wait to see how this company does in the future.

The management clearly has the experience in building and selling companies. As has been previously noted many times, this is the sixth attempt at building and selling a company. Management "got back in" through a reverse merger back in 2014 (roughly) to repeat what happened with the first five attempts.

However, then came the big oil price crash, the aborted recovery in 2018, and then the pandemic. Original shareholders are still not back to breakeven. But then again, many operators that did this same thing successfully time and again have failed or been replaced. This one is still standing and in good shape. That is a testament to the sound balance sheet that has been central to this management strategy for as long as I have followed them.

What is new this time was all the acquisitions to actually gain a size that is considerably larger than any of the previous attempts (at least for the stage the company is at).

Basically, this management now needs to optimize all the parts in such a way as to produce a consistent growth story along with superior profitability while maintaining the low debt ratios that have been a distinguishing hallmark of this management. Management overcame a lot of hurdles just by coming through fiscal year 2020 in great shape while a lot of others failed. Now it's time for this company to get that return management is known for. The future should quickly tell if the acquisition strategy worked. I like management's chances very much because of their considerable experience and the long time this team has worked together.

It will take a quarter or two at least for the financials to clean up after all that activity. After that, Mr. Market is likely to keep a close watch on the results.