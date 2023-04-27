Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Akamai: Rolling The Dice

Apr. 27, 2023 10:22 AM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)FSLY, NET
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.31K Followers

Summary

  • Akamai is investing heavily in cloud infrastructure, which could support growth and the company's competitive position, or undermine profitability.
  • There are also execution risks associated with Akamai's recent acquisitions.
  • Akamai may appear reasonably priced, but the business has a questionable competitive position and deteriorating financials.

Big data connection technology concept

jamesteohart

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is leaning into the potential of its distributed infrastructure with its cloud infrastructure investments, but the strategic logic of this move is not clear. Akamai has also traditionally been more of a hardware focused infrastructure company, and it is

Akamai Compute Products

Figure 1: Akamai Compute Products (source: Akamai)

Akamai + Linode Positioning

Figure 2: Akamai + Linode Positioning (source: Akamai)

Akamai's Planned Infrastructure

Figure 3: Akamai's Planned Infrastructure (source: Akamai)

Akamai Compute Roadmap

Figure 4: Akamai Compute Roadmap (source: Akamai)

Global DDoS Activity

Figure 5: Global DDoS Activity (source: Akamai)

Global Application and API Attack Traffic

Figure 6: Global Application and API Attack Traffic (source: Akamai)

Global Bot Activity

Figure 7: Global Bot Activity (source: Akamai)

Akamai's Security Products

Figure 8: Akamai's Security Products (source: Akamai)

Akamai In-Browser Threat Protection

Figure 9: Akamai In-Browser Threat Protection (source: Akamai)

Akamai Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue by Segment

Table 1: Akamai Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Akamai)

Akamai Revenue Growth

Figure 10: Akamai Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Job Openings Mentioning Akamai in the Job Requirements

Figure 11: Job Openings Mentioning Akamai in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Akamai Gross Profit Margins

Figure 12: Akamai Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Akamai Operating Profit Margins

Figure 13: Akamai Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Akamai Operating Expenses

Figure 14: Akamai Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Akamai)

Akamai Job Openings

Figure 15: Akamai Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Akamai Relative Valuation

Figure 16: Akamai Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha))

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.31K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.