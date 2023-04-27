jamesteohart

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is leaning into the potential of its distributed infrastructure with its cloud infrastructure investments, but the strategic logic of this move is not clear. Akamai has also traditionally been more of a hardware focused infrastructure company, and it is questionable whether it has the software expertise to be competitive in security and edge computing. Akamai appears to be trying to bridge this gap through acquisitions, but there is a risk associated with creating a platform by cobbling together point solutions. Recent financial performance indicates substantial problems, and if planned investments don't pan out, Akamai's financial position could deteriorate further.

Akamai's expansion into security and edge computing is continuing, with its recent acquisitions of Linode, Ondat and NeoSec. Relative to peers, Akamai is differentiated by its integration of centralized cloud computing, but has a similar overall vision for creating a distributed platform for computing, security, and content delivery.

Akamai's Delivery segment now essentially refers to the CDN business. This is the company's historic core, but it appears to be struggling as competitors with more modern architectures, like Fastly (FSLY) and Cloudflare (NET), take market share.

Akamai's Delivery strategy seems to recognize the fact that the CDN market is competitive and offers limited growth. Within the Delivery segment, Akamai is focused on:

Updating its pricing strategy

Efficiency improvements

Improving the developer experience

Bundling with Security and Compute

Akamai is leveraging Delivery to drive the Security and Compute segments, which appear to be the future of the company. Delivery provides the carrier partnerships and scale needed to support the edge computing platform. The combination of delivery, compute and security is also synergistic and supports profit margins. For example, network traffic provides data that can be leveraged by security products.

Compute

Some of the reasons that Akamai believes its Compute service will succeed include:

92% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy

73% of buying decisions are made by developers

61% of organizations plan to optimize cloud costs

Akamai's compute products include:

Linode - cloud computing

NetStorage - cloud storage

Edge Apps - edge computing

Figure 1: Akamai Compute Products (source: Akamai)

Akamai acquired Linode in early 2022 for approximately 900 million USD. Linode offers cloud computing infrastructure which Akamai will utilize within its Compute business. Linode is relatively popular among developers, having 179,000 users in April 2022. Akamai's strategy is to offer the world's most distributed platform, with infrastructure closer to end users and enterprise data centers. Akamai clearly believes that it can lower costs by operating its own cloud computing infrastructure, and also appears to believe that its service will be improved through close integration of centralized and distributed infrastructure.

Akamai Connected Cloud is a distributed platform for cloud computing, security and content delivery. It combines Linode's 11 core data centers with Akamai's 4,100 edge computing locations. By the end of the current quarter, Akamai expects to have 14 cloud computing sites. Akamai also plans to add an additional 10 core sites globally throughout the year. Akamai also plans to add more than 50 distributed cloud computing sites in the second half of 2023. These sites will enable Akamai to offer cloud computing closer to end users. Akamai believes that by integrating this infrastructure it can offer customers better performance, greater scale and lower costs.

The build out of this infrastructure will involve substantial capital expenditures and colocation costs in coming quarters. If successful, this investment could accelerate growth and strengthen Akamai's competitive position, but there is a risk that Akamai's business will continue to deteriorate and the investment will weigh on margins. Akamai expects nearly 500 million USD Compute revenue in 2023, and a substantially higher number in 2024 on the back of current investments.

Figure 2: Akamai + Linode Positioning (source: Akamai) Figure 3: Akamai's Planned Infrastructure (source: Akamai)

Akamai recently agreed to acquire Ondat, a cloud-based storage technology provider with a Kubernetes-native platform. Ondat's technology delivers persistent storage directly onto any Kubernetes cluster for running stateful applications and will be used to support Akamai's Compute business. Akamai believes that Ondat's technology will differentiate its service by allowing the integration of core and distributed computing sites with its edge network.

Akamai's edge computing roadmap is broadly inline with peers like Fastly and Cloudflare, but Akamai has a focus on integrating centralized cloud computing. How much of this represents a genuinely differentiated approach versus a necessity borne out of Akamai's legacy architecture is unclear though.

The logic of offering centralized cloud computing is also somewhat questionable given the scale based advantage of the hyperscalers. For example, they can likely negotiate lower hardware and utility costs and with the growing importance of AI, are able to insource chip design. Akamai's Compute business will likely find some measure of success within some of Akamai's core customer segments, like Media, but the ultimate potential remains unclear.

Figure 4: Akamai Compute Roadmap (source: Akamai)

Security

Cybersecurity is an ever present issue for every organization, and even through macro uncertainty, demand is likely to continue to increase. DDoS attacks are increasing and becoming larger. Bot activity remains elevated post-pandemic, and application and API attacks are increasing.

37% of global organizations suffered a ransomware attack in 2021, with an average ransomware demand of 2.2 million USD, and 30% of governments expect to enact ransomware legislation by 2025.

Figure 5: Global DDoS Activity (source: Akamai) Figure 6: Global Application and API Attack Traffic (source: Akamai) Figure 7: Global Bot Activity (source: Akamai)

Security is expected to become Akamai's largest segment in 2023, although management expects growth to deteriorate in 2023 as customers are becoming more cost conscious. This stands in contrast to the commentary of many security vendors who observed a pickup in demand toward the end of 2022 and into early 2023.

Figure 8: Akamai's Security Products (source: Akamai)

Akamai offers a fairly broad portfolio of security solutions which are aligned with its Delivery and Compute businesses. Many of Akamai's security products are data dependent, which potentially gives Akamai a strong competitive position, given the company's scale.

Akamai offers a portfolio of Zero Trust solutions:

Guardicore - micro-segmentation

Enterprise Application Access - zero trust network access

Secure Internet Access - secure web gateway

MFA - multi factor authentication

Zero Trust Network Access controls user access to the network and ended 2022 with a 200 million USD run rate.

Identity-based micro-segmentation isolates applications and workloads, preventing lateral movement. Guardicore identifies the presence of malware and blocks the spread of malware and ransomware. Akamai's segmentation solutions protect against ransomware and data exfiltration attacks and provides visibility into internal infrastructure. Guardicore is expected to reach a 100 million USD run rate in 2023.

Akamai also has a growing portfolio of application and API security products that will be important to the company's future. The foundation of application and API protection is a Web Application Firewall.

Akamai recently agreed to acquire Neosec, an API detection and response platform based on data and behavioral analytics. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Akamai's application and API security portfolio by providing greater visibility into the API threat landscape.

Account Protector spots impersonators by looking at data like location, network, time, device and behavior.

Up to 20% of online retail users experience unauthorized distractions, including:

Audience hijacking

Browser malware and ad injection

Coupon extensions

Price comparison and competitor's ads

Fraudulent affiliate fees

To protect against in-browser threats, Akamai offers Page Integrity Manager and Audience Hijacking Protector.

Figure 9: Akamai In-Browser Threat Protection (source: Akamai)

Financial Analysis

Akamai's revenue was only up around 2.5% YoY in the fourth quarter, or 6% on a constant currency basis. For the full year, Akamai's revenue increased 8% over 2021 in constant currency. Growth is currently being driven by security and compute products and stronger than expected delivery traffic. Security and Compute currently account for 55% of total revenue, and grew 22% YoY in constant currency. Guardicore was a particular area of strength, generating 68 million USD revenue for the full year. Delivery traffic was better that expected in the fourth quarter, led by higher video traffic, stronger-than-expected commerce traffic and record-setting World Cup online viewership.

Table 1: Akamai Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Akamai)

It should be noted that Akamai is reporting figures inclusive of acquisitions and that the fourth quarter included roughly a 5 million USD benefit from the World Cup. Excluding this, organic growth is likely only in the low single digits, even on a constant currency basis.

Akamai's management team has suggested that they are scaling back discounts upon renewal and are declining business from a small number of customers who have extreme traffic peaks. This would suggest that Akamai is now willing to sacrifice growth for margins within the Deliver segment. So far there has been no observable improvement in margins though.

Management has guided to 2-3% revenue growth YoY in the first quarter of 2023 on a constant currency basis. For the full year, revenue growth is expected to be 2-4% YoY.

Figure 10: Akamai Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Job openings mentioning Akamai in the job requirements fell off significantly towards the end of 2022, which could be indicative of softening end market demand. If nothing else, this chart looks like a legacy vendor being displaced by new entrants, rather than a secular growth company.

Figure 11: Job Openings Mentioning Akamai in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Management has stated that recent margin declines are the result of foreign exchange headwinds, a challenging macro environment and the rising cost of third-party cloud services. Gross margins should be improving as the Security and Compute segments become more important, but gains here appear to offset by declines within Delivery.

Gross margin declines are even more concerning in light of accounting changes which have reduced depreciation costs. In the fourth quarter of 2018 Akamai extended the useful life of its network servers from four to five years, and are now extending the useful lives of servers to six years. This is expected to provide roughly a 56 million USD benefit in 2023 and an additional 31 million USD benefit in 2024.

Akamai expects to migrate the majority of its third-party cloud spend to its own cloud infrastructure over the next 12 to 18 months, and in the process save around 100 million USD annually. This will be supportive of gross margins, but only to a modest extent.

Figure 12: Akamai Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

In addition to deteriorating gross profit margins, Akamai is failing to realize significant operating leverage. The burden of R&D expenses is rising due to growth of the Security and Compute segments. General and Administrative expenses are also high, which is concerning given that Akamai is a large and mature company with minimal growth.

Real estate expenses are also expected to decline by around 20 million USD in 2023 and potentially another 20-30 million USD in the future (up to a 50% decline from current levels).

Figure 13: Akamai Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports) Figure 14: Akamai Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Akamai)

As a result of the recent growth slowdown, Akamai is now being more prudent with hiring, and closed approximately 500 open positions in the fourth quarter of 2022. Job openings remain depressed, suggesting that there has been no improvement in demand since the fourth quarter earnings call.

Figure 15: Akamai Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Valuation

Akamai repurchased 6.4 million shares for 608 million USD in 2022. Over the last 10 years, Akamai has reduced the number of shares outstanding by approximately 12%. In general, investors seem to love buybacks, but in Akamai's case the benefits are uncertain. The share price currently sits well below the average repurchase price and it is not clear that Akamai is undervalued.

Akamai may appear reasonably priced at the moment, but investors must recognize that the markets in which Akamai competes are consolidating and Akamai is not that well positioned. Weak growth and deteriorating profitability could be the new norm for Akamai, as company's like Fastly cherry pick the most attractive customers. There is also execution risk associated with Akamai's acquisition strategy, and large capital expenditures in a soft demand environment may not yield a payoff.