Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tesla: Q1 Margin Squeeze, But Self-Driving Adds Huge Upside Potential

Apr. 27, 2023 10:26 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)5 Comments
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.92K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla has resurrected its "low margin", "affordable" EV strategy which I believe should help to boost market share, as well as undercut the competition thanks to its economies of scale.
  • The company missed both its revenue and earnings forecast, despite reporting record deliveries and production numbers.
  • My intrinsic valuation model and forecasts indicate Tesla is undervalued in a base case scenario and even more undervalued in a "best case", full autonomy, Robots (Optimus) etc.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recently announced intriguing results for the first quarter of 2023. The company reported "record" production and delivery numbers, but still missed analyst forecasts for earnings and revenue, so what happened? Elon Musk announced plans to continue to reduce prices, in

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tesla ExaPod Dojo Supercomputer

Tesla ExaPOD Dojo Supercomputer (Tesla AI Day 2022)

Tesla Robot

Tesla Robot Optimus (AI Day 22)

Tesla stock valuation 1

Tesla stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Tesla stock valuation 2

Tesla stock valuation 2 (Created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.92K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.