Antero Midstream: Very Solid Q1 Results Point To Growth Going Forward

Apr. 27, 2023 9:45 AM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)AMLP, AR
Power Hedge
Power Hedge
Summary

  • Antero Midstream Corporation's first-quarter results showed considerable growth compared to the prior-year quarter.
  • This was mostly driven by natural gas volumes, which were up considerably YOY.
  • The company is likely to deliver growth going forward as its largest customer is positioned to be a major supplier of natural gas to the LNG industry.
  • Antero Midstream boasts a very strong balance sheet and a leverage ratio that compares well to the best companies in the industry.
  • The company boasts a 9.18% dividend yield that appears sustainable.
Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Appalachian-based midstream company Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) announced its first-quarter 2023 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms

1-Yr. Henry Hub Nat. Gas Price

LNG Natural Gas Demand

AR LNG Capacity vs. Peers

AM Dividend History

Comments

