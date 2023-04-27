Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Debt Iceberg: Melting

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.5K Followers

Summary

  • Might the debt bubble in the United States be about to collapse?
  • Lots and lots of debt has been created over the past decade or so and with rising interest rates more and more of the debt is underwater.
  • Furthermore, the asset bubble the Federal Reserve has created seems to be collapsing, and this is going to impact many different areas of the financial world.
  • Right now, the world of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies seems to be on the verge of real problems.
  • And, it doesn't look like things will get better for those holding debts that were created over the past several years.

iceberg floating

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street Journal writer Greg Ip might be pointing to the next turn of events.

Mr. Ip is writing about the possible collapse of the debt bubble that was created by the Federal Reserve during the last

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.5K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.