Microsoft: AI Boom Doesn't Justify Valuation Premium

Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We maintain our sell rating on Microsoft stock despite the hype over AI tailwinds.
  • Microsoft announced 3Q23 earnings, proving to be more resilient than expected, but we still see a correction ahead in cloud business due to tightening IT budgets.
  • We’re more constructive on Microsoft’s full-force venture into the AI space, incorporating AI into its search engine and cloud businesses but don’t expect it'll bring near-term gains.
  • Not to mention, the stock is highly valued, trading at 8.1x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 4.8x.
  • We recommend investors take advantage of the stock rally YTD and look for exit points at current levels.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) just announced 3Q23 earning results, and we maintain our sell recommendation on the stock. The stock rose 9% in extended trading after reporting earnings.

The market is on an AI high, and Microsoft seems to be leading the

3Q23 earnings presentation

TechStockPros

YCharts

TechStockPros

At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Comments (3)

