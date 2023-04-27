Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chart Industries: High Price To Earnings Ratio Weakness

Apr. 27, 2023 11:01 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLS.PB
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This high-flier got pummeled for disappointing guidance.
  • The first quarter is traditionally the weakest for Chart Industries, Inc.
  • Mr. Market did not want conservative guidance. Instead, he wanted gung-ho guidance that would be met.
  • The current bank crisis argues for an order slowdown that will likely be made up when current issues pass.
  • Long-term lead times combined with some fairly large projects and customers make for an unusually firm order backlog for Chart Industries.
A hydrogen pipeline illustrating the transformation of the energy sector towards to ecology, carbon neutral, secure and independent energy sources to replace natural gas. 3d rendering

Petmal

When a company like Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) has a high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, then the market will take any disappointment as a sign of things to come. This is true even if the market got it wrong, to begin with. What may further

Chart Industries Howden Post Merger Guidance

Chart Industries Howden Post Merger Guidance (Chart Industries Corporate Presentation March 17, 2023)

Chart Industries Backlog Update And Order Intake Update

Chart Industries Backlog Update And Order Intake Update (Chart Industries Investor Update Presentation April 2023)

Chart Industries Second Year Post-Acquisition Guidance

Chart Industries Second Year Post-Acquisition Guidance (Chart Industries Corporate Presentation March 17, 2023)

Chart Industries Business Cycle Benefits

Chart Industries Business Cycle Benefits (Chart Industries March 17, 2023, Corporate Presentation)

This article was written by

Long Player
