Steel Dynamics: Margin Compression Ahead
Summary
- Revenue totaled $4893 mln (-12% y/y), up 6% from our estimate of $4634 mln.
- The company’s EBITDA totaled $943 mln (-40% y/y), in line with our forecast for $863 mln. Following a turnaround in the prices for special steel products, we think margins will compress.
- The company has pointed out that demand for steel inside the country continues to hold high, which keeps capacity utilization at a high rate. We estimate it at 95%.
- STLD’s realized steel prices continue to undergo a correction, even as spot prices are fluctuating. We expect the trend to continue, following global prices. We rate the stock as a SELL at this point.
Investment Thesis
Despite HRC Midwest downside rally in 2022 Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) share prices reached new highs. It happened because of ultra-marginal Steel Fabrication segment, that contributed 20% of revenue and extreme 60% of operating income. Steel fabrication prices, unlike hot-rolled steel prices, remain at historical highs, driven by the high rate of construction and reconstruction of infrastructure projects. But with the looming USA recession and problems with debt ceiling (not likely that such high infrastructure spending will continue) we can see further compression of hot-rolled steel prices and steel fabrication prices. That will compress EBIT dramatically.
Negative Outlook
US hot-rolled steel prices averaged $940 a ton in 1Q 2023. As the Chinese economy is re-emerging from lockdowns and domestic consumption is building up, global steel prices started to rise, which also affected US prices. However, we still expect that, with the onset of a recession, demand for steel will decrease, causing prices to fall.
STLD's realized steel prices continue to undergo a correction, even as spot prices are fluctuating. We expect the trend to continue, following global prices.
However, the company continues to report high volumes of product shipments. As we wrote before, Steel Dynamics is one of the main beneficiaries of the acceleration of infrastructure projects. At a time of a recession, projects like this are initiated by the government, which will support the volume of shipments. But with looming USA recession and problems with debt ceiling, it is not likely that such high infrastructure spending will continue. We can see steel fabrication prices downside rally in the future.
We expect that EBITDA of Steel Dynamics will drop by 24% in 2023 to $4.164 billion and in 2024 by 14% to $3.561 billion.
Valuation
We assess STLD on the basis of EV/EBITDA. The fair value price we reach is $93. Our base-case valuation reflects the future decline of prices in 2023-2024 by the averaging of fundamental estimates for the coming two years, from 2Q 2023 - 1Q 2024 to 1Q 2024 - 4Q 2024.
Risks
- The rapid opening of China's economy, which will provoke an internal growth in demand for steel
- Falling scrap prices during the recession, which will support margins
- Higher investment in infrastructure projects in the US
Conclusion
We believe it's too early to invest in STLD stock just yet. First of all, that's because during a recession US steel prices could fall faster than we expect. That would have an adverse impact on the company's financial results and share prices. Rating is SELL.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
