Summary

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) offers a wide variety of financial services and products. In light of the recent uptick in interest rates and the company's proactive capital management, AMP has been able to post solid quarterly results despite the market's recent volatility. 1Q23 AMP results were consistent with prior quarters but lacked the element of surprise seen in earlier periods. Earnings from advice and wealth management continue to be more sensitive to increases in short-term interest rates, while those from asset management and RPS were consistent. I think the market has finally caught up with AMP, and the company's days of consistently exceeding expectations and seeing its share price rise are over (Since Jun-22). Since the interest rate environment has normalized and the book value multiple is high, I recommend a neutral rating.

1Q23 Results

AMP's EPS for 1Q23 amounted to $7.25, while their operating income totaled $978 million, both slightly lower than anticipated. During the same quarter, core cash balances decreased by 12%, ending at $33.2 billion. However, I found it pleasing that Advice & Wealth Management achieved an annualized organic growth rate of 6.5%. As for capital allocation, the company's management repurchased $503 million worth of stock, leading to a 1.3% quarter-over-quarter reduction in the outstanding share count.

Advice & Wealth Management

The optimistic outlook of management for this division was discussed. In particular, they pointed out that cash earnings should remain stable or increase thanks to higher spread earnings from certificates, more cash transfers to the bank, reinvestment at higher yields, and less hasty sorting behavior. New product launches, partnership with Comerica (CMA), and the opportunity to snag some of the $22B in client cash that is currently in 3rd party banking products are all things management sees as growth drivers in the medium to long term. Firstly, I highlight a prime example of management launching a new product that was a smart move, in my opinion. Even though a lot of clients' sweep balances are probably sensitive to interest rate changes, I think it's smart that management has launched a high-yield savings program to keep the wealthy clients who are more sophisticated in cash management and not see cash as a form of working capital. As for the partnership with CMA, the partnership is expected to bring in additional billions in client assets this year, which I expect to be shifted largely into non-wrap brokerage accounts. What else to be expected from this partnership is that AMP will be recognizing additional employee expenses in the P&L (AMP classify them CMA advisors as affiliate advisors), as such underlying cost base is going to be elevated. With regards to capturing share from 3P products, I believe offering a high yield product to capture this share will still likely be net NII accretive as the volume here is huge. I expect management to balance out the volume it bringing in with the rates its offerings. All in all, attracting new customers and their money should net-net increase NII, in my opinion.

Valuation

The main reason for my neutral rating is because AMP is currently trading at a high PB ratio (7.3x book). I believe a PE approach may not be very objective today, given that consensus expects FY24 net income to be as high as it was in FY21, if not higher, than FY23 (when interest rates are expected to peak). As a result, I believe a PB approach is preferable. At 7.4x book ratio, the stock is trading at nearly twice its average book value prior to 2021 and in the current high interest rate environment. Given that the years preceding 2021 were part of the zero-interest rate program, a 2x difference is simply too difficult to justify, especially given the eventual normalization of interest rates. If I run a simple screen and compare large wealth managers like St James's Place, Julius Baer, Raymond James, Stifel, and others, AMP also trades at a very high premium. I recognize that the stark difference could be due to a high ROE, but I believe that ROE will eventually normalize as the interest environment returns to normal. To put things into perspective, AMP's historical return on common equity has been around 30%, and it is currently at 48%.

Conclusion

AMP has performed well in the first quarter of 2023 despite the recent market volatility and increased interest rates. However, the lack of surprise in its 1Q23 results, along with its high book value multiple, suggests that its days of consistently exceeding expectations and seeing its share price rise may be over. Therefore, I recommend a neutral rating for AMP. While there are positive growth drivers for the Advice & Wealth Management division, such as new product launches and the partnership with Comerica, the high PB ratio and the eventual normalization of interest rates make the stock a lot less attractive than few quarters ago.