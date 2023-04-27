ma li/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Nature Wood Group Limited

Nature Wood Group Limited (NWGL) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm manufactures consumer products made from FSC-certified wood.

NWGL is growing revenue and profit modestly.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO information from management.

Nature Wood Group Overview

Macau, PRC-based Nature Wood Group Limited was founded to manufacture and export FSC-certified wood products and by-products to global markets from its forest concessions located in Peru and France.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jianjun Zeng, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously general manager of Nature Home [China] and held various positions there.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Logs

Decking

Flooring

Sawn timber

Recycled charcoal

Other charcoals

Essential oils.

As of December 31, 2022, Nature Wood has booked fair market value investment of $30 million in equity and debt from investors including Easy Bliss Limited, Ample Support Developments Ltd and Soi Peng Un.

Nature Wood - Customer Acquisition

The company seeks customers interested in its FSC-certified products, both through its global sales network, distribution and retail channels.

The firm has recently expanded its sales network throughout the Middle East region and seeks to add large building materials supermarkets to its retail channel.

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 15.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 19.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Distribution expense, was 0.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

Nature Wood’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for wood products (all types) was an estimated $748 billion at the beginning of 2023 and is forecast to reach $964 billion by 2027, although the FSC segment is a small segment within this much larger industry.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued demand by consumers for natural wood products, increasing technological innovation by manufacturers and recovering commodity prices after a decline during the pandemic period.

Also, the Asia-Pacific region represented the largest market share in 2022 followed by North America.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Weyerhaeuser Company

LIXIL Group

UFP Industries

JELD-WEN

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Canfor Corporation

CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIÓN S.A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Builders FirstSource

Others.

Nature Wood Group Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit

Greater cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 55,339,277 16.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 47,684,127 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 19,915,866 21.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 16,412,041 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 35.99% 4.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 34.42% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 7,127,539 12.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 3,831,826 8.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,464,064 8.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,158,059 2.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 5,871,162 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 3,251,499 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2022, Nature Wood had $5.1 million in cash and $55.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $4.7 million.

Nature Wood Group Limited IPO Details

Nature Wood intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately after the IPO, the company's voting stock will be controlled by senior management.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 50% for acquisition of concession rights and forest-related business; Approximately 35% for acquisition of factories in Europe or South America and development of new products; and The balance to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is not presently the subject of "any material proceedings, investigation, or claims."

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Orientiert and Prime Number Capital.

Commentary About Nature Wood’s IPO

Nature Wood Group Limited is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its corporate growth plans and working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have generated growing top-line revenue, increased gross profit and gross margin, more operating profit and higher cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $4.7 million.

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have decreased as revenue has grown; its Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple was 0.9x in the most recent calendar year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital needs.

The British Virgin Islands also has certain restrictions and requirements for companies seeking to pay dividends.

The company’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing wood products for FSC-conscious consumers is undetermined but is part of the larger wood products market which is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2027.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Orientiert is the lead underwriter, and there is no data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the volatility of commodity prices, various changing regulatory requirements in the countries in which it has operations, and the uncertain impact of climate change, among other risks.

When we learn more about the Nature Wood Group Limited IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.