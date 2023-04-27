mesh cube

Introduction

Many years ago, I attended the Ira Sohn investment conference in New York, where investment managers present their ideas every May. The conference has seen some entertaining presentations, like David Einhorn's on Green Mountain Coffee. Like at most such conferences, the ideas turn out to have mixed results. I remember listening to a manager present on Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), talking about how the company funded its dividend to shareholders by selling stock to…apparently the same set of shareholders.

Alas, in the decade since, the stock is up more than 50%, which along with its dividend, isn't too shabby a return. What happened? The simple answer is that even without generating much cash, the company has been able to grow its way to success, as demand for its services has been strong. It has also leveraged low interest rates, not just in the US, but also the even lower rates in Europe, to pile on debt. Regular stock sales to dividend and REIT investors has kept leverage ratios in check.

Unfortunately, I believe these conditions are now reversing. A recession is likely to temper demand for data centers, as companies focus on managing costs. Higher interest rates will lead to higher interest expense as debt comes due, making the addition of more debt problematic. Forced to live within its means, the company will need to cut its dividend. This will make raising money through stock sales more difficult.

Company background

Digital Realty is a data center company that provides businesses with colocation and interconnection services. It operates more than 300 facilities in 50+ metropolitan areas all over the world. It is structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which means it does not pay corporate income taxes, but is required to dividend out at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

The company serves most major technology companies, some of which use its services to supplement their own dedicated data centers. This allows them to flexibly add or reduce capacity as needed.

Digital Realty annual financial overview

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the company reported $4.7 billion in revenue, up 6% YoY. Operating income of $590 million at a 13% operating margin, was down 15%, partly due to higher utility costs. Interest expense of $299 million amounted to more than half the operating income, indicating high leverage. Adjusted for gain on sale of properties and loss on extinguishment of debt, net income available to stockholders was $211 million or $0.71 for each of the 298 million diluted shares. For those who care about it, the company declared funds from operations (FFO) of $6.03 per share, a figure that excludes the substantial depreciation associated with its assets. It also showed a calculation for various other adjusted non-GAAP metrics.

An analysis of the balance sheet showed only one issue to highlight. Net PP&E was up 14% YoY, higher than the 6% revenue growth. Some of this reflects recently added assets that are not yet fully productive, but it is still a large gap.

The company paid dividends of $4.88 (a 5% yield at the current share price), substantially more than its net income. The balance sheet shows dividends paid in excess of earnings over the company's lifetime of $4.7 billion.

At year-end, the company had $16.6 billion in debt, $0.7 billion of preferred stock and $0.1 billion in cash. It has a market capitalization of $28.6 billion and enterprise value of $45.8 billion, amounting to 8x its forward revenue. The company's interest expense of $87 million in the fourth quarter computes to a shockingly low 2% interest rate on the debt outstanding.

Although the company does not show its cash flow statement in its earnings release, this can be accessed from its 10-K filing. It generated $1.6 billion in cash flow from operations, and spent $2.6 billion in capex. Digital Realty also spent almost $2 billion on acquisitions. This spending spree was funded by $3.4 billion in new debt and $900 million of stock sales. The excess cash raised was used to pay $1.4 billion in dividends.

The company guided to $5.75 billion in revenue for 2023 (up 22% YoY, aided by acquisitions), and I would consider this to be on the aggressive side as the economy slows down. It expects capex to be $2.4 billion. Funds from operations are expected to come in at $6.45 per share and net income to be $1.20 per share at the mid-point of its estimates. These would amount to $1.9 billion and $360 million respectively. The expected net income represents a substantial increase from the $0.71 per share (adjusted for one-time items) that I calculate for 2022. Therefore I would think there is a good chance the company comes in lower, especially if the economy slows down and corporate purchasers become more cost conscious.

A debt bonanza, mainly funded by low-cost European borrowings

Below is the company's disclosure of its unsecured borrowings. You can see that most of it (70% according to my calculation) is in European currencies. Some of it is at interest rates as low as 0.2% a year!

DLR 10-K

According to the company's 10-K, revenues outside the US were 41% of total revenues for 2022, and 52% of its total investment in properties was abroad.

DLR 10-K

However, 77% of its total debt is in foreign currencies!

DLR 10-K

As the dollar has appreciated over the last year, this has worked out well. The company does not appear to hedge the currency exposure, although there is partly a natural hedge in the form of its earnings from foreign operations. A year ago, the US Federal Reserve was in the vanguard of increasing rates. Now, the European Central Bank (ECB), Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Bank of England (BOE) are catching up.

Most of the debt is not due for a while, but a substantial amount comes due in 2026 and will need to be refinanced at higher rates, if rates stay at their current levels.

DLR 10-K

Mispricing/variant view

REITs have their fans, and they are a passionate bunch. I have found them to think of themselves as primus inter pares, with the fundamental rules of finance not applying to their investments. By valuing companies on funds from operations, they ignore the amount of capital expenditures that are required to maintain property. While this is not a big error for long-lasting assets with low capital requirements like cellphone towers, warehouses and apartment buildings, it becomes a bigger problem when valuing assets that require regular capital expenditures to maintain them, like data centers. Here, a lot of the capital expenditures goes into things like generators, electrical equipment and racking, which need to be regularly replaced to maintain the high amount of uptime guaranteed to customers.

I fully expect comments from the REIT crowd saying I have no idea how to value REITs, and should be looking at FFO while ignoring depreciation and net income!

DLR stock valuation and recommendation

Unlike traditional REIT valuations of a low multiple on FFO, I will value DLR as a technology company, at a high multiple of ongoing net income, adjusted to exclude any unusual items like gains or losses on sale of properties. This assumes that the company's depreciation is a real expense that should be factored into its valuation. Also, as reference, the company's book value at year-end was $18.1 billion, or $61 per share. However, this includes a substantial amount of goodwill and intangible assets. Its tangible book value is a mere $5.8 billion or $19 per share.

High quality tech stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) are trading at about 30x earnings. I would say that Digital Realty deserves a premium given its stable revenues and hard assets. At a 50x multiple on anticipated ongoing EPS of $1.20, the stock would be worth $60, for almost 40% downside from the current price of $97. The fair value would be a discount from its book value, reflecting overpayment for acquisitions in a bull market. It would amount to 9.3x forward FFO, which I do not consider unreasonable, considering most of the FFO goes towards capex.

In a bull case, the company will increase its margins and decrease its capital expenditures, leading to higher cash flows available to shareholders. Perhaps it will be able to generate free cash flow that is double its 2023 net income. At a 50x multiple, that would result in fair value for the shares of $120, for 24% upside. The underlying assumptions here are very optimistic.

In a bear case, the company will be valued at 30x earnings, or $36, for more than 60% downside. This would represent it trading at close to 2x tangible book value and 5.6x FFO.

I recommend that investors sell any positions in DLR stock. For those looking to hedge a long portfolio, I recommend shorting the stock. The short interest is low at 5% of outstanding shares. You will be liable to pay the dividends, but this can be mostly offset by the short rebate tied to the overnight interest rate that your broker will pay you in a professional account. The stock is easy to borrow, and the cost to borrow is de minimis.

Catalyst

Like a regional bank, Digital Realty is likely to find people unwilling to lend it money at exceedingly low interest rates in the future to fund generous dividends to shareholders. I believe the company's sustainable dividend is in line with its anticipated net income of $1.20 per share for 2023. This would involve a 75% cut from the current level. However, it is unlikely to make such a drastic cut right away.

I expect the company to begin with a 20% cut to a quarterly rate of $1 per share as soon as its June 2023 dividend, and continue to fund the deficit temporarily with added debt. If history is a guide in such situations, the company will justify its cut by pointing out that the dividend yield of 4% would be in line with what it used to be in the past.

Like most leveraged companies, the hope will be that the Fed will soon reverse its interest rate increases and start cutting rates, enabling the company to further leverage its balance sheet and access the equity capital markets. Much will depend on how interest rates play out over the next few years, especially by the time we get to 2026.

For people who would like to hold on to their stock, I would say be prepared for a cut in the dividend, which may lead to a decline in the price of the stock. To maintain its REIT status, the company only needs to pay a dividend of 90% of its taxable income, so it has the ability to reduce the dividend to an annual rate of about $1.10 per share. A quarterly dividend of $1 per share like I expect, would still be far above this requirement. Also, you should be willing to keep investing in the stock the company needs to sell to fund its dividend in excess of its cash generation.

External ratings

Seeking Alpha's quant rating system gives DLR a composite rating of 2.55, tipping over into a hold, with a D for valuation, D+ for profitability and B- for growth. Wall Street analysts are not surprisingly more positive, with a rating of 3.9, translating to a buy. Their price targets have been neatly following the stock lower over the last year.

Risks are moderate

Data centers are popular with firms that have raised private infrastructure investment funds. The business is largely steady and easy to explain. One can pretty much justify any valuation using an EBITDA multiple. At a $46 billion enterprise value, Digital Realty is probably too big to go private, but I would not put anything beyond private equity firms looking to deploy the capital they have raised, in order to continue charging fees to their investors.

Fundamentally, the company could increase its revenue, while controlling its spending, and start gushing cash that will allow it to deleverage and fund its dividend.

Lower interest rates could allow the company to climb out of its debt hole.

Conclusion

Digital Realty has been paying a dividend far in excess of its net income, funding the deficit by taking on more debt and selling stock. The company has benefited from the secular tailwind of increased demand for data centers. A recession is likely to temper this demand, while higher interest rates pose a problem in adding on more debt, especially as the current debt will need to be refinanced at higher rates when it comes due. The company is likely to have to cut its dividend soon.