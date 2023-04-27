Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ChampionX Corporation: Improved Margin Guidance Is Great

Apr. 27, 2023 11:25 AM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
222 Followers

Summary

  • CHX reported strong 1Q23 results, with revenue in line with expectations and adjusted EBITDA and FCF exceeding market expectations.
  • With the new margin guidance, I now see a way for historical margins to be achieved.
  • With a decent dividend yield of 5%, I recommend a buy rating with a decent upside from its current share price if it meets my expectations.

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona

Investment thesis

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) focuses on upstream & midstream oilfield technology such as chemistry programs and drilling activities. I am recommending a buy rating for CHX with the expectation of margin improvement, better cash flow conversion, and possible multiples re-rating. In addition, while waiting

Table Description automatically generated

Author's model

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
222 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.