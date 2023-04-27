Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2023 10:58 AM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Krocheski - SVP, IR

Joe Zubretsky - President & CEO

Mark Keim - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Michael Hall - Morgan Stanley

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Calvin Sternick - JPMorgan

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Steven Valiquette - Barclays

Gary Taylor - Cowen

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Molina Healthcare First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Krocheski, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Krocheski

Good morning, and welcome to Molina Healthcare's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Molina's President and CEO, Joe Zubretsky; and our CFO, Mark Keim. A press release announcing our first quarter earnings was distributed after the market close yesterday and is available on our Investor Relations website.

Shortly after the conclusion of this call, a replay will be available for 30 days. The numbers to access the replay are in the earnings release. For those who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that remarks made are as of today, Thursday, April 27, 2023. It has not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.

On this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our first quarter 2023 press release.

